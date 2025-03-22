Pirates Make Starting Pitching Change for Spring Training Finale
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates tweaked their starting pitching rotation for the end of spring training.
The Pirates will have right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington start in the Grapefruit League finale, a road game vs. the Minnesota Twins at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla. on March 24, according to Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Harrington replaces left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney, who the Pirates previously had scheduled.
Harrington made his first spring start against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 18 at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla., a 3-2 win on a walk-off home run for the Pirates.
He allowed a home run to Phillies designated hitter Nick Castellanos in the top of the first inning, but that served as the only hit he allowed in 3 2/3 innings, with just one walk and three strikeouts on the day.
Harrington is the No. 3 propsect in the Pirates system and No. 79 prospect overall according toMLB Pipeline.
He started 12 of 13 games in 2024 for Double-A Altoona this season, with a 2-2 record, 2.24 ERA in 68 1/3 innings, 74 strikeouts to 10 walks and an opposing batting average of .227.
Harrington moved up to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 4 and finished with a 5-1 record in eight starts, a 3.33 ERA in 46 innings, 38 strikeouts to eight walks and an opposing batting average of .212.
The Pirates haven't given an update on right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones, who missed his final spring training outing after experiencing elbow discomfort following a bullpen session.
They likely planned having Harrington start out at Indianapolis, but if Jones isn't ready for the start of the regular season on March 27 against the Tampa Bay Rays on the road, there's a chance the Pirates call-up Harrington to the MLB earlier rather than later.
“Yeah, it’d be a dream come true," Harrington said on making it to the MLB. "Obviously, it’s what I’ve been working on and working for forever. So yeah, it’d be really exciting.”
The Pirates likely starting rotation, will have National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes, Jones if healthy, Mitch Keller, Bailey Falter and Heaney.
