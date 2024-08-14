MLBPA Sues Pirates, Sheetz for Advertising Campaign
PITTSBURGH -- The MLB Players Association (MLBPA), the union that represents the players in the MLB, is suing both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Sheetz for their marketing campaign, according to Andrew Stockey of WTAE.
The issue concerns the marketing campaign, which puts Sheetz on the side of the jersey for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The MLBPA says that the Pirates, or any other MLB Team, is not allowed to use three or more players in a marketing campaign, without a licensing agreement.
The MLBPA wants the Pirates to halt the use of the Sheetz on the sleeve of the jersey and pay monetary damages to the players. WTAE said they reached out to the Pirates, but hadn't heard back, and to Sheetz, who is currently reviewing litigation and would not comment on the situation.
The Pirates unveiled Sheetz as the first ever jersey patch in the history of the franchise on June 21 as they started a home series against the Tampa Bay Rays. The patch is on both home and away jerseys, as well as the MLB City Connect jerseys too.
The MLB allowed teams starting with the 2023 season to have advertising on their uniforms, with some teams like the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres taking advantage.
23 of the 30 MLB teams have sponsorship patches on their jerseys at this part of the 2024 season. The only teams not too include the Colorado Rockies, Washington Nationals, Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners, Oakland A's and the Rays.
