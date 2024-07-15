Pirates 2024 MLB Draft Tacker
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are adding to their prospect pipeline in 2024, utilizing all 20 rounds of the 2024 MLB Draft to look for the final pieces to their rebuild.
The Pirates started strong, using the ninth pick in the first round to select Jackson Prep high school and all-around player Konnor Griffin. Griffin is expected to play shortstop in the MLB, but has the ability to pitch in the big leagues and could bounce back to the outfield if Pittsburgh needs him to.
With their second pick, coming 37th overall with a Competitive Balance Pick, the Pirates selected right handed pitcher Levi Sterling. The 6-foot-5 17-year-old comes from Notre Dame high school and joins the organization as the 58th prospect in the MLB pipeline.
In the second round, the Pirates added another shortstop and their third high school athlete, selecting Texas native Wyatt Sanford from Independence High School in Frisco. With their third round pick, they selected left handed pitcher Josh Hartle out of Wake Forest.
The Pirates will continue to work through the 2024 MLB Draft, looking for the next batch of up-and-comers to join names like Paul Skenes, Ke'Bryan Hayes and O'Neil Cruz. As they continue adding to their roster, keep up with their latest pick using Pirates OnSI's draft tracker.
3rd Round, Pick 83: Josh Hartle, LHP, Wake Forest
4th Round, Pick 112: Eddie Rynders, SS, Wisconsin Lutheran High School
5th Round, Pick 145: Will Taylor, OF, Clemson
