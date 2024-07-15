Pirates Biggest Losers Heading Into All-Star Break
The Pittsburgh Pirates entered the All-Star break on a high note, sweeping the Chicago White Sox and winning four straight games for the first time since the first week of the season. They will enter the back half of 2024 only 1.5 games out of a wild-card spot in the National League and will need more from a handful of players to stay in the playoff race.
Jack Suwinski
Outside of Bryan Reynolds, no outfielder has played more games than Jack Suwinski. That's where the comparisons end. Suwinski is having a forgettable season at the plate, batting .174 with only a .578 OPS.
The Pirates center fielder has never had a spectacular batting average and has relied on the long ball to keep himself in the lineup. However, Suwinski is on pace for 15 home runs in 2024, 11 less than in 2023 and four less than his rookie year, 2022. All eyes are on Pirates general manager Ben Cherington as the MLB trade deadline approaches, with many believing he will attempt to find an upgrade for Suwinski.
Henry Davis
2024 was a year of high expectations for the Pirates' 2021 first-round pick. A red hot spring training only amplified the excitement for the second-year catcher. Unfortunately, Davis' magic ended once the regular season began. He slashed .153/.267/.235 and struck out in 47 percent of his at-bats between two stints in the major leagues before suffering a concussion on June 14th.
Davis is currently with the Pirates AAA team in Indianapolis, batting .133 and striking out in nine of his 15 at-bats since returning from injury. The Pirates are desperate for stability behind the plate, and Davis finding the magic he had in Bradenton would go a long way.
Ke'Bryan Hayes
Speaking of someone who needs to revert to his Spring Training self. Ke'Bryan Hayes looked to be preparing for a career season at the plate following a strong spring training (.412/.424/.647). Lower back inflammation took most of May from Hayes, and he's been slowly working his way back into form.
The 2023 Gold-Glover remains a steady defensive force in the lineup, but his results at the plate are worse than they've ever been at the major league level. Hayes did show signs of life just before the break, hitting safely in seven of his last eight games, going 7-13 against the White Sox and scoring runs in each game of the series.
Hayes is part of the Pirates' core, and they will need him to maintain his recent offensive surge if they wish to stay afloat in the NL Wild Card race.
