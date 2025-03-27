Opening Day Preview: Pirates Triumph Over Marlins
Opening Day is finally here, and for the second straight season, the Pittsburgh Pirates will open up their 162-game journey in Miami against the Marlins.
As announced earlier this month, National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes will get the ball for the Bucs and will face off against two-time All-Star and 2022 Cy Young award winner Sandy Alcantara.
Game Preview
Veteran free agent acquisition Tommy Pham will lead things off for the Pirates despite having a far-from-ideal spring where he went 8-for-46 at the dish.
Many eyes will be on Endy Rodriguez as he will get the starting nod at first base and will likely get an extended look there with catcher Joey Bart continuing to mash and Spencer Horwitz starting the season on the injured list. The 24-year-old missed the entire 2024 season with an elbow injury which required surgery. It was a small sample size, but the once top-rated prospect appeared to return to form in the spring, batting .290 in 40 plate appearances to go with one homer and six RBI.
Miami will hope to get at least a strong five innings out of Alcantara, who has had his way with the Bucs throughout his career. In six games (five starts) vs. Pittsburgh, Alcantara has an ERA of 2.91 and has punched out 33 batters while walking 13.
Prediction
The Pirates' lack of offense will be an issue deeper into the year, but for whatever reason, Derek Shelton's clubs have swung the bats well enough, for their standards, to begin each of the last two seasons.
With Skenes and Alcantara on the bump, this should be a relatively low-scoring affair. With Alcantara coming off of Tommy John, the Marlins are going to be extremely careful with his workload. Pittsburgh gets the Marlins bullpen in the middle innings and takes their eighth straight over the fish, winning 4-3.
