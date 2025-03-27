Pirates Release Explanation on Jared Jones Injury
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitcher Jared Jones will miss an extended period of time with a recent injury he picked up.
Jones experienced elbow discomfort following a bullpen session and missed his final Spring Training start.
Pirates' director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said that Jones suffered a Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) sprain in his right elbow, but that he won't need surgery, according to Greg Macafee of DK Pittsburgh Sports.
Tomcyzk, after getting a second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister, said that they confirmed the diagnosis, that there isn't damange to the ligament and that Jones shouldn't pick up a baseball for the next six weeks. This would keep him out until the first full week of May.
The Pirates will have Jones undergo serial imaging and that the medical staff will evaluate him daily during this time.
If Jones heals the way that they believe he will, he'll have start a two-handed plyo program in three weeks, but he'll need a clearance from a physician's exam first.
Macafee reported that Tomcyzk also didn't want to give a timeline for Jones, but that they'll do what they can to get him back on the mound.
Cherington also spoke to reporters at Loandepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, ensuring confidence in Jones returning to pitch for the Pirates this season.
"It was important to get more information, both internally and externally on that. I think we have a very clear diagnosis, very clear prognosis and recommendation," Cherington said to reporters. "He [Jones] is a killer on the mound and now he’ll have to be a killer in his recovery and we feel confident that he’ll be on the mound helping us win games this year and we’re excited for that."
Pirates manager named Carmen Mlodzinksi as the fifth starter in the rotation, moving him from the bullpen.
This gives the Pirates a starting rotation of right-handed pitchers in reigning National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes, who will start opening day, and Mitch Keller, plus left-handed pitchers in Bailey Falter and Andrew Heaney, who signed a one-year deal for $5.25 million with incentives this offseason.
Jones finished his first full season at the MLB level with a 6-8 record, 22 starts, 4.14 ERA in 121.2 innings pitched, 39 walks to 132 strikeouts and a 1.19 WHIP.
His final game of the season came in the first game vs. the Yankees on the road, where he pitched 4.1 innings, allowing five hits, two walks, two earned runs and making seven strikeouts on 85 pitches. The Pirates would win 4-2 against the Yankees, thanks to two home runs from Bryan Reynolds.
Jones dealt with a right lat strain, that kept him out from early July to late August from pitching for the Pirates.
He has had high expectations on what he could achieve in 2025, even receiving consideration as a dark horse for the National League Cy Young Award.
The Pirates took Jones in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of La Mirada High School in La Mirada, Calif., near Los Angeles. Jones would choose to sign for $2.2 million over playing for Texas, who he committed to.
Jones spent the 2021 season with the Bradenton Marauders with a 3-6 record in 18 appearances and 15 starts, a 4.64 ERA in 66.0 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts to 34 walks.
He would pitch with the Greensboro Grasshoppers at High-A in 2022 and then split time between the Altoona Curve in Double-A and the Indianapolis Indians at Triple-A in 2023.
Jones went 1-4 in 10 starts with Altoona, with a 2.23 ERA in 44.1 innings pitched, 47 strikeouts to 16 walks and an opposing batting average of .201. He had a 4-5 record in 16 starts in Indianapolis, 4.72 ERA in 82.0 innings pitched, 99 strikeouts to 34 walks and a .240 opposing batting average.
The Pirates start their regular season with a four-game road series vs. the Marlins on March 27.
