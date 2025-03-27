Pirates Finalize Bullpen Ahead of Opening Day
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finalized their bullpen ahead of opening day, which is in less than 24 hours.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said that they designated right-handed pitcher Peter Strzelecki for assignment and that he won't make the team.
Cherington also said that left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki takes his place on the 40-man roster and on the MLB roster too, making Borucki the only non-roster invite to spring training to make it.
The Pirates added right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski to the starting rotation, following an injury that right-handed pitcher Jared Jones suffered, after experiencing discomfort during a recent bullpen session, keeping him from pitching in his final spring training start.
Pittsburgh had three returning right-handed pitchers in their bullpen in David Bednar, Colin Holderman and Dennis Santana. They also added left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson, signing him as a free agent on a one-year, $3 million deal.
The Pirates essentially had five pitchers going out for the final three spots, with Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reporting on March 24 that Borucki had a spot on the team.
This included right-handed pitchers in Justin Lawrence, Hunter Stratton and Strzelecki, plus left-handed pitchers in Wentz and Mayza.
Stratton doesn't have a locker room ahead of the opening series on the road vs. the Miami Marlins, so he'll start at Triple-A Indianapolis.
Lawrence earned the No. 61 jersey and Hiles reported that Mayza was on the opening day roster, making it eight relief pitchers.
The Pirates claimed Lawrence off of waivers on March 3 after the Colorado Rockies designated him for assignment. He pitched in six games in spring training, with an 0-2 record and a 7.50 ERA over 6.0 innings of work.
Mayza signed with the Pirates on a one-year, $1.15 million major league deal after going to the World Series with the New York Yankees last season. He pitched in eight games in spring training, posting a 1-1 record and a 5.63 ERA over 8.0 innings pitched.
Wentz joined Pittsburgh, after they claimed him off waivers from Detroit on Sept. 3. He pitched in eight games for the Pirates last season, posting a 1.50 ERA in 12.0 innings of work.
Pittsburgh Pirates Bullpen on Opening Day Roster
RHP David Bednar
RHP Colin Holderman
RHP Dennis Santana
RHP Justin Lawrence
LHP Joey Wentz
LHP Tim Mayza
LHP Caleb Ferguson
LHP Ryan Borucki
