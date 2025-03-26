Pirates Pitcher Not Making Opening Day Roster
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates won't have one of their pitchers on their roster ahead of opening day.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Hunter Stratton doesn't have a locker, prior to their opening series vs. the Miami Marlins, starting on March 27.
Stratton suffered a serious injury last season against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 24. He threw a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning that catcher Joey Bart couldn't handle and he had to run to go get it. Stratton ran to home plate to try and tag out Reds second baseman Jonathan India, who would steal home, but missed the ball, as it bounced off his glove and went to the backstop.
He ran behind home plate to get the ball, but slipped in the dirt and stayed on the ground in serious pain and pointing to his left knee.
The Pirates announced on Aug. 25 that Stratton suffered a rupture of his left patella tendon and then placed him on the 60-day Injured List, which ended his season.
The patella, or knee cap, is the tendon that is connected to the tibia. So when someone ruptures it, they suffer pain walking, and may have trouble extending the knee. This injury has a recovery period of seven to 10 months.
Stratton also signed a minor league contract with the Pirates on Dec. 8. He did pitch one inning in Spring Training, so he's had a solid recovery so far.
The Pirates selected Stratton's contract and placed him on the 40-man roster, after they designated outfielder Joshua Palacions for assignment. With Stratton having no locker, this means that he'll start the season at Triple-A Indianapolis.
The Pirates have two more remaining bullpen spots open before they release their full roster. They have three pitchers going out for them in right-handed pitcher Peter Strzelecki, plus left-handed pitchers in Tim Mayza and Joey Wentz.
The Pirates took Stratton in the 16th Round of the 2017 MLB Draft, after he spent two seasons pitching for Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tenn. He spent 2017-23 in the minor leagues before the Pirates called him up on Sept. 4, 2023.
He pitched in eight games in the 2023 season for the Pirates, with a 2.25 ERA in 12 innings and 10 strikeouts to three walks.
Stratton came in relief in 36 games for the Pirates last season before his injury. He had a 2-1 record, a 3.58 ERA in 37 2/3 innings, 33 strikeouts to seven walks and a. 258 opposing batting average.
