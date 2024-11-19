Pauls Skenes Believes Pirates Are On 'Right Track'
If the Pittsburgh Pirates are going to play meaningful games in September and snap their nine-year streak of missing the players, having every player bought in is of the utmost importance.
The ace of the Pirates' pitching staff and 2024 National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes is among the players who believe Pittsburgh is taking steps in the right direction, though, there's no denying there are plenty of areas the team has to improve. Skenes touted where the team is heading and how everyone is on the same page heading into a pivotal 2025 season.
"We obviously have a really good core in our starting rotation," Skenes said. "In the lineup, too. We have an opportunity to help the guys we have improve. That's something I'm bought in on. It's something our front office and coaching staff are bought in on as well. We’re on the right track."
Skenes is set to anchor a pitching staff that has a chance to be among the league's best next season and potentially has more arms on the way with three right-handed pitchers ranked in MLB Pipeline's Top 100; Bubba Chandler (No. 15), Braxton Ashcraft (No. 85) and Thomas Harrington (No. 91). The Pirates ace had a historic season, going 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA over 23 starts en route to becoming the first pitcher and second player in franchise history to win the NL Rookie of the Year.
The development of fellow rookie Jared Jones and Mitch Keller improving in the second half can help the Pirates pitching staff live up to their potential as one of baseball's best. It may not matter much, though, if Pittsburgh can't improve at the plate.
The Pirates ranked in the bottom 10 in nearly every stat at the plate and have been plagued by that issue for much of their playoff drought. While Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds are a solid foundation, but Pittsburgh would be remiss not to add a couple of proven bats if it's going to turn things around on offense.
If the Pirates can take the necessary steps to try and improve at the plate and Skenes and the rest of the pitching staff to live up to their potential, they will have a chance to be on the right track their ace believes they're on.
