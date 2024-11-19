Pirates' Paul Skenes Reacts To Historic Year
You wouldn't have been able to tell that Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes capped off one of the greatest first seasons by a pitcher in MLB history.
Skenes won the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year on Monday over San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio. The NL Rookie of the Year just added to the list of accomplishments for Skenes after he went from being the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft to being the first rookie pitcher to start an All-Star game since Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Hideo Nomo in 1995.
While the list of accomplishments is cause for celebration for anything, Skenes was his typical humble self after his latest accomplishment.
"That's cool," Skenes said. "The biggest thing is just to be present through it all," Skenes said. "That's helped me this year. I've surrounded myself with good people and I've been super lucky to experience all the things that I have. So [I'm] just kind of [trying] to continue to stay present and enjoy the ride."
Skenes is the first pitcher to win the Rookie of the Year for the Pirates and the second player in franchise history, joining outfielder Jason Bay in 2004.
The Pirates ace turned in one of the best seasons by a pitcher in MLB history, let alone for a rookie. He went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts and set a franchise record for a rookie with 170 strikeouts over 133 innings pitched.
Skenes was also the first pitcher in MLB history to have an ERA below 2.20 and over 150 strikeouts in their first 21 games and the second pitcher since 1913 to have an ERA below 2.00 through their first 22 appearances.
Skenes is also one of three finalists for the NL Cy Young award alongside Atlanta Braves left-hander Chris Sale and Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler. If Skenes were to win the Cy Young, he'd be the second pitcher in MLB history to accomplish the feat, joining Dodgers left-hander Fernando Valenzuela in 1981.
