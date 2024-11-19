What Pirates' Paul Skenes Loves Most About Pitching
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has become a full-blown star just one season into his career.
Skenes was named the National League Rookie of the Year on Monday for his stellar first year in the big leagues, beating out San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio. Skenes earned 23 of the 30 first-place votes, while Merrill earned the other seven.
Skenes is the first pitcher in franchise history to win the award and the second player to accomplish the feat, joining outfielder Jason Bay in 2004. Skenes was 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA over 23 starts and set a Pirates rookie record with 170 strikeouts over 133 innings pitched.
With how dominant Skenes was in his rookie season, one wouldn't have blamed him if he said striking batters out or blowing 100-mile-per-hour fastballs past opposing hitters is his favorite part about pitching. Instead, facing teams multiple times and having to make adjustments each time out is what the Pirates star appreciates the most about pitching.
"I think the coolest part is seeing lineups multiple times and figuring out how to get them out different ways," Skenes said on MLB Network. "I faced the Cubs four times this year. I faced the Reds three times and I thought it was a huge deal in college two years ago when I faced Arkansas twice in one year. So I'm growing up quick on that end."
Skenes' first two starts of his career came against the Chicago Cubs. After allowing three runs over four innings of work in his debut, the 2023 first-overall pick rebounded to pitch six no-hit innings and strike out 11 batters the second time he faced Chicago. Skenes went 2-0 across four starts against the Cubs, pitching 20 innings, allowing 15 hits, six runs (five earned) and striking out 30 batters compared to walking eight.
Against the Reds, Skenes went 3-0 with a 0.53 ERA over his 17 innings pitched and struck out 25 batters. He also made multiple starts against the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers and went 1-3 against them. Skenes was 0-2 against St. Louis despite having a 1.31 ERA over his 20.2 innings pitched.
Winning the NL Rookie of the Year capped what was one of the best first seasons in MLB history. Skenes credited his ability to pitch beyond the lofty expectations placed upon him when he arrived in Pittsburgh to his support system and his ability to not stray from where his feet are.
"The biggest thing is just to be present through it all," Skenes said. "That's helped me this year. I've surrounded myself with good people and I've been super lucky to experience all the things that I have. So [I'm] just kind of [trying] to continue to stay present and enjoy the ride.
