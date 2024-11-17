Pirates' Paul Skenes Reveals Favorite Steelers Player
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has initiated himself into becoming a "Yinzer," which also includes starting his Pittsburgh Steelesrs fandom.
The Steelers hosted Skenes and girlfriend Olivia "Livvy" Dunne at Acrisure Stadium for their big time matchup against a formidable foe and rival, the Baltimore Ravens.
Skenes received a question on who was his favorite Steelers player and had two players that he had come to mind.
"My favorite Steeler? It's probably a toss up between T.J. watt and Patrick Queen," Skenes said. "I just love what T.J. does for the city. PQ is an LSU guy, so I gotta support it."
Skenes actually met Watt back in September, as the Pittsburgh sports stars exchanged jerseys. Skenes also gave Watt an "Electric Factory" shirt, which has himself and fellow pitcher Jared Jones on it, who both had strong rookie seasons.
Queen attended LSU, just like Skenes did, which is why he picked the linebacker. Queen signed a three-year, $41 million deal with the Steelers back in March, the biggest free agent contract in franchise history, after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Ravens.
Skenes starred at LSU in 2023, after transferring from Air Force. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings pitched, gave up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while making 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks, leading the program to a National Title that season.
He would enter the 2023 MLB Draft, where the Pirates took him with the No. 1 overall pick. He also signed with the franchise on a $9.2 million signing bonus, the highest ever given to a player.
Skenes dominated in the minor leagues and soon made it up to the majors on May 11 of the 2024 season.
He started 23 games, had a 1.96 ERA in 133.0 innings pitched, allowed just 29 earned runs, 94 hits, six home runs and 32 walks, while making 170 strikeouts and holding opposing hitting to a .198 batting average. He also had a 11.50 K/9 and a WHIP of 0.95.
He was also the first member of the Pirates to start for the National League in the All-Star Game since Jerry Reuss did it in 1975, 49 years ago. He is also just the fifth rookie to start an All-Star game, with Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers doing so in 1995, en route to winning NL Rookie of the Year.
Skenes also made the All-MLB First Team for his performance in 2024 and is a finalist for NL Rookie of the Year.
