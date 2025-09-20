Paul Skenes, Pirates Not Discussing Contract Extension
PITTSBURGH — Starting pitcher Paul Skenes is trending towards a fantastic MLB career, but there's no certainty he'll stay with the Pittsburgh Pirates his entire tenure.
Skenes spoke to the media after winning both the Roberto Clemente Award (Team MVP) and the Steve Blass Award (Best Pitcher), given to him by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Baseball Writers' Associatio of America (BBWAA) on Sept. 19.
He said that he hasn't discussed an extension with the Pirates, but that it's also something he doesn't want to talk about during the season, when he's focused on being the best pitcher he can possibly be.
"No. That's not something I want to discuss during the season, and I think they haven't brought up anything to me out of respect of that, too," Skenes said. "Yeah, no discussions on that."
Skenes currently makes $875,000 in 2025 in his second of three pre-arbitration seasons, where most players make around the MLB minimum, $760,000. He will then have three years of arbitration, where a player and ballclub work to agree on a year's worth of pay, then hit free agency after the 2029 season.
The Pirates signing Skenes to an extension this offseason or before he hits arbitration/free agency could be beneficial. They would secure him to a contract that is more team-friendly, which would end up being much cheaper than his salary for arbitration and in free agency.
If Skenes did sign an extension with the Pirates this offseason he'd make much more money next season and could easily do so for the three years of arbitration, instead of waiting for the next decade to get his first big contract.
Skenes will command record-breaking numbers in arbitration and then free agency when that comes, which will likely price the Pirates out against richer suitors.
While money will play a role in a potential extension for Skenes, the Pirates are also amidst a terrible season, 65-89 overall, 29.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in first place of the National League Central and have the fourth worst record in baseball.
Skenes has had a fantastic year himself, depsite a 10-10 record in 31 starts, with the Pirates having one of the worst offenses in baseball, featuring at or torwards the bottom in most statistical categories.
He a 2.03 ERA over 181.2 innings pitched, 209 strikeouts to 42 walks, a .199 opposing batting average and a 0.96. He also has a 7.2 WAR, a 10.35 K/9, a 2.08 BB/9 and a 4.98 K/BB.
Skenes ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, with the lowest ERA, the fourth most strikeouts, the fourth lowest WHIP, the seventh lowest batting average and the ninth most innings pitched. He also has the best WAR for any pitcher, the sixth best BB/9, the eighth best K/9 and the 11th best BB/9.
He started for the National League in the All-Star Game again in 2025, becoming the first pitcher ever that started consecutive All-Stars in their first two seasons in the MLB.
Skenes also reached 200 strikeouts in his start vs. the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Sept. 10, becoming just the sixth pitcher to achieve that feat in the live-ball era (2020).
He also had an incredible rookie season after making his debut on May 15, 2024, where he finished with an 11-3 record after 23 starts, a 1.96 ERA over 133.0 innings pitched, 170 strikeouts to 32 walks, a .198 opposing batting average and a 0.95 WHIP, plus a 11.50 K/9, a 2.17 BB/9 and a 5.31 K/BB.
Skenes won the NL Rookie of the Year Award, the second Pirates to do so along with outfielder Jason Bay in 2004. He also finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting and earned All-MLB First Team honors.
It's unclear if the Pirates and Skenes will come to an agreement on an extension, but fans will hope that the two will figure it out at some point, otherwise, another great star will leave Pittsburgh once again.
