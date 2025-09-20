Pirates Waste Prime Opportunities in Loss to Athletics
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates blew an early lead and wasted scoring opportunities later on in their 4-3 loss to the Athletics in the series opener at PNC Park
The Pirates have now lost 12 of 13 games, as they got swept by the Milwaukee Brewers, Sept. 5-7 at PNC Park, the Baltimore Orioles, Sept. 9-11 at Camden Yards, lost two of three games to the Washington Nationals at National Park, Sept. 12-14, and got swept by the Chicago Cubs, Sept. 15-17 at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh falls to 65-89 overall and 42-37 at home, while the Athletics improve to 73-81 overall and 40-39 on the road.
The Pirates got after Athletics right-handed starting pitcher Luis Severino, as third baseman Jared Triolo reached first base on an error from thrid baseman Darell Hernaiz and then first baseman Spencer Horwitz almost hit a home run, but it hit off the top of the Roberto Clemente Wall for a double, scoring Triolo to put hte home team up 1-0.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds singled after Horwitz, bringing him home for the second Pirates' run, and designated hitter Andrew McCutchen singled too, putting runners on the corners with no outs.
Center fielder Oneil Cruz hit into a grounder, moving McCutchen to second base, then shortstop Nick Gonzales hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Reynolds and putting the Pirates up 3-0.
The Pirates had another chance to add to their lead in the bottom of the second inning, as second baseman Nick Yorke ledoff with a single and then Triolo singled as well, putting runners on the corners with one out.
They didn't get anything out of it, as Horwitz grounded out, Triolo stole second base and Reynolds then grounded out himself.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller had a pefect game through the first 11 batters, before he gave up a solo home run to Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz, cutting the deficit down to 3-1 in the top of the fourth inning.
Keller gave up a single with one out to right fielder Carlos Cortes, walked second baseman Zach Gelof with two outs, then gave up a three-run home run to center fielder Lawrence Butler, who crushed a changeup over the middle, sending it 424 feet to give the Athletics a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth inning.
Keller ended his outing after five innings and 74 pitches, taking his 15th loss on the season.
Reynolds gave their first scoring opportunity after going down a run, hitting a one out double in the bottom of the fifth inning.
McCutchen struck out, Cruz walked and then Gonzales lined out to Butler in center field to end the inning and stay trailing the Athletics.
The Pirates got another chance in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Reynolds walked and McCutchen singled, putting two runners on with one out.
Tommy Pham came on as a pinch-hitter for Cruz and flew out and Gonzales grounded out, ending that scoring opportunity.
Yorke walked with one out and made it to second base on a ground out from Davis, but Triolo stuck out and kept the Pirates down a run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Rafael Flores came in as a pinch-hitter for Horwitz in the bottom of the seventh inning and ledoff the bottom of the ninth inning with a double to center field.
Alexander Canario came on as a pinch-runner and then moved to third base on a ground out from Reynolds.
McCutchen walked and then Pham hit into a game-ending double play, as the Pirates took another defeat.
This makes it seven straight losses at home for the Pirates, their longest such streak at PNC Park this season.
