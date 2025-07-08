Livvy Dunne Celebrates Pirates' Paul Skenes All-Star Nod
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes earned an All-Star honor for his play in 2025 and girlfriend Livvy Dunne delighted in her boyfriend's achievement.
Skenes will pitch for the National League at the 2025 All-Star Game on July 15 at Truist Field, home of the Atlanta Braves.
He is one of 10 starting pitches on the National League and just two from the NL Central, along with Chicago Cubs left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd.
This makes it back-to-back appearances for Skenes at the All-Star game, as he started for the NL as a rookie in 2024. He pitched just one inning, with three groundouts and one walk.
Skenes became the first Pirates pitcher that started for the NL in the All-Star game since Jerry Reuss did in 1975. He was also the first rookie pitcher that started for the NL since Hideo Nomo from the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1995.
He is the first Pirates pitcher that earned back-to-back All-Star selections since right-handed reliever David Bednar in 2022 and 2023.
Skenes is also the first Pirates starting pitcher that earned consecutive All-Star honors since right-hander Bob Veale in 1965 and 1966 and one of three Pirates starters that achieved the feat, along with right-hander Rip Sewell in 1943, 1944 and 1946, as there was no All-Star game in 1945.
If he is picked to start, then he would join right-hander Bob Friend as the only two Pirates pitchers that started two All-Star Games, as Friend did so in 1956 and 1960.
Dunne posted both an Instagram story and a TikTok, with her on FaceTime with Skenes. She put, 'All smiles cause he's a Paul-Star All-Star ⭐️' and 'Next Stop Atlanta 🙌🏻' on her Instagram story and '2x All-Star, '2x the drinks ⭐️', on her TikTok, celebrating her boyfriend's achievements.
Skenes has dominated this season, despite a 4-7 record, as the Pirates have scored four or fewer runs in 15 of his 19 starts.
He ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, including second in ERA (1.94), third in opposing batting average (.186), tied for fourth in innings pitched (116.0), tied for fifth in WHIP (0.92) and eighth in strikeouts (125).
Skenes and Dunne began dating back at LSU, and the two have been inseparable ever since. The duo also featured in GQ magazine, with the couple wearing designer clothes and taking photos in a rare snowstorm in Baton Rouge.
Dunne was the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million followers on TikTok. She just finished her fifth season with LSU gymnastics, where they finished third at the National Championships.
She helped LSU win their first National Title in the 2023-24 season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice. She also spent time o the U.S. National Team back in 2017. That marked her final season of competitive gymnastics, as she chose to retire from the sport following the conclusion of the season.
Skenes starred at LSU in 2023, after transferring from Air Force. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings, giving up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while notching 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks, leading the program to a national title that season.
He would enter the 2023 MLB Draft, where the Pirates took him with the No. 1 overall pick. He also signed with the franchise on a $9.2 million signing bonus, the highest ever given to a player at the time.
Skenes has pitched sensationally since coming up to the MLB on May 11, 2024, serving as one of the best players in baseball.
He finished his rookie season with an 11-3 record over 23 starts, allowing just 29 earned runs over 133.0 innings pitched for a 1.96 ERA, 170 strikeouts to 32 walks, a .198 opposing batting average, a 0.95 WHIP and a 11.50 K/9.
He went on to win NL Rookie of the Year, earning 23 of the 30 first-place votes and becoming the first Pirates player since outfielder Jason Bay did so 20 years earlier in 2004.
Skenes also earned All-MLB First Team honors and finished third in voting for the NL Cy Young Award.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates