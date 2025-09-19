Pirates Face Athletics in Final Home Series
The Pittsburgh Pirates (65-88) will play their final home series of the season this weekend, hosting the Athletics (72-81) for a three-game set at PNC Park that will close the chapter on the 2025 home campaign.
This final homestand highlights the stark contrast that has partially defined the Pirates’ season: a team that has been competitive and often formidable at home, yet has struggled profoundly on the road. With a 42-36 record within the friendly confines of PNC Park, the team has provided its fans with some moments of promise, a foundation it hopes to build upon for the 2026 season.
That home success especially stands out when you compare it to their disappointing 23-52 record away from Pittsburgh, a discrepancy that has ultimately kept them at the bottom of the National League Central division for the majority of the season.
The Pirates, however, will come into this farewell series mired in a pronounced downturn, having lost six straight games at home and eleven of their last twelve contests overall. These frustrating skids have become commonplace for Piittsburgh this season, but not usually at home. They will look to halt the losing in front of their home crowd one last time.
Mitch Keller is slated to start on Friday for the Pirates. It may be his last home start as a Pirate, given the trade talk that has surrounded his name all season.
Manager Don Kelly has not yet announced starting pitchers for Saturday and Sunday. It's likely that we will see rookie Bubba Chandler start one of those days. Chandler is coming off a superb second career start, where he took a perfect game into the sixth inning.
The Athletics will offer a compelling look at another rebuilding model, featuring rookie hitting talents like Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson, who have quickly ascended to become central figures in energizing their lineup. It's a tantalizing look forward to what the Pirates will hope be a similar story for their organization within the next few years. With top prospects like Konnor Griffin, Edward Florentino and Esmerlyn Valdez shining in the lower levels of the Minor Leagues this season, you can envision an eventual influx of talent for the lineup in Pittsburgh.
For the Pirates and their fans, this series serves as a glimpse of a desired future, underscoring the hope that their own cadre of highly-touted prospects will soon make the jump to Pittsburgh and provide a similar, transformative impact on the franchise's offensive production in the seasons to come.
Key Stats
- Paltry Pirates: The Pirates have lost 11 of their last 12 games, and four games in a row.
- Ascending Athletics: The Athletics are 5th in MLB in OBP (.342) over last two weeks
- The Pirates and Athletics have met a total of 24 times. The Athletics lead the series 17-7.
Probable Pitchers & Matchups
Game 1: Friday, 6:40 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Mitch Keller (6-14, 4.13 ERA, 140 K)
- ATH: RHP Luis Severino (6-11, 4.82 ERA, 116 K)
- Key Battle: Severino vs Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds (5-for-10, 1 HR, 3 RBI in 10 career AB against Severino)
Game 2: Saturday, 6:40 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: TBD
- ATH: RHP Luis Morales (4-1, 3.08 ERA, 34 K)
- Key Battle: Morales vs Pirates OF Oneil Cruz (First career matchup between Morales and all Pirates hitters)
Game 3: Sunday, 1:35 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: TBD
- ATH: TBD
- Key Battle: Athletics relief pitcher Sean Newcomb vs Pirates DH Andrew McCutchen (1-for-4 career against Newcomb)
Players to Watch
- RP Carmen Mlodzinski (PIT): 5 IP, 0 ER, 8 K in two appearances over last seven days
- C Joey Bart (PIT): .417 OBP, 1 HR, 3 BB in last seven days
- RP Hogan Harris (ATH): 3 G, 4.1 IP, 2 SV, 1 ER, 3 K in last seven days
- OF Brent Rooker (ATH): .278 AVG, 1.187 OPS, 3 HR, 5 RBI over last seven days
