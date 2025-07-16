Pirates' Paul Skenes Dominates in All-Star Game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes started for the National League and dominated in the 2025 All-Star Game at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.
Skenes took on Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres, who led off for the American League in the top of the first inning.
He threw five four-seam fastballs, striking out Torres, with the final pitch reaching 99.7 mph, that Torres swung and missed on.
Skenes then faced off against Tigers left fielder Riley Greene for the second batter. He reached 100 mph three times in the at-bat on his fastball, including for the final strike, which Greene swung and missed on for the second strikeout.
2024 AL MVP and Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge served as the third batter from the AL. Skenes threw two four-seam fastballs and got Judge to swing on one inside, which resulted in an easy groundout, as Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte got it and threw it to Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman.
Skenes also received run support in the bottom of the first inning from his NL batters. Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. hit back-to-back singles and Marte hit a double, scoring both runners off of Tigers left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal, putting the NL up 2-0.
If the score holds on, Skenes is in line for the win, which would be his first All-Star victory as a pitcher.
Dodgers left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw came in for the second inning, ending Skenes outing after just one inning and 14 pitches, 12 four-seam fastballs and nine strikes.
Skenes made this his second All-Star start for the NL, doing so at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, in 2024 as a rookie. He got three groundouts and allowed a walk over four batters in that appearance, which also included a groundout from Judge.
He became the first MLB pitcher that started the All-Star game in his first two seasons and is one of just five players ever that started consecutive All-Star games from the beginning of their career, the other four Hall of Famers.
This includes Cincinnati Redlegs outfielder Frank Robinson, who also did it twice (1956-57), Minnesota Twins infielder Rod Carew (1967-69), Seattle Mariners right fielder Ichiro Suzuki (2001-04), and New York Yankees center fielder Joe DiMaggio (1936-1942).
Skenes was also just the second Pirates pitcher that started two All-Star Games, along with Bob Friend, who did so in 1956 and 1960.
He is the first Pirates pitcher that earned back-to-back All-Star appearances since David Bednar did it in 2022 and 2023.
Skenes is also the first Pirates starting pitcher that earned consecutive All-Star honors since right-hander Bob Veale in 1965 and 1966 and one of three Pirates starters that achieved the feat, along with right-hander Rip Sewell in 1943, 1944 and 1946, as there was no All-Star Game in 1945.
