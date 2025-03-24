Paul Skenes Has Strong Message for Pirates Fans
After his last Spring Training start on Saturday, Paul Skenes, in a conversation with MLB.com's Alex Stumpf, revealed the mindset fueling his rise within the organization. When asked whether he feels the weight of being the "face of the Pirates," Skenes sidestepped a simple answer, instead offering a glimpse into his deep connection to the city and its fans.
"I think we owe something to the city. We owe a lot to the city," Skenes said. "It's our job to go out and win for the city because this is something bigger than all of us."
Referencing the city's passion and the return of Pirates legend Andrew McCutchen, Skenes emphasized Pittsburgh’s unique baseball culture and called for a higher standard.
"I'm tired of watching Wild Card highlights, because it was a Wild Card series. The bar needs to be set pretty high," he added. "The fact that that's a golden era of recent Pirates baseball, that needs to change. We owe it to the city."
Skenes dominated major league hitters after his call up to Pittsburgh in May. He posted a 1.96 ERA with 170 strikeouts over just 25.1 innings after being drafted first overall in 2023. Skenes' first-half dominance was enough to earn him the starting gig for the National League team in the 2024 All-Star Game, becoming only the fifth pitcher in MLB history to do so. After another stellar second half of the season, Skenes was selected as the National League Rookie of the Year. He also placed third in NL Cy Young voting.
Now, the right-hander is set to make his highly anticipated 2025 regular season debut as Pittsburgh's Opening Day starter — a clear signal that the Pirates are all in on Skenes as their ace. Skenes and the PIrates will open their season in Miami against the Marlins on March 27th, with first pitch expected at 4:10 EST.
Skenes’ words and performance reflect a maturing leader ready to anchor the Pirates' future — with eyes set on delivering more than just fleeting playoff memories.
