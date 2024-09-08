Pirates Blow Late Lead, Get Swept by Nationals in Doubleheader
It wasn't the best day to play two for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.
Pittsburgh was swept in their doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, dropping the first game 5-3 and blowing a two-run lead in the ninth inning en route to an 8-6 loss in the night-cap.
in the second game, the Pirates jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Washington clawed back to make it 4-4 heading into the eighth inning. Isiah Kiner-Falefa gave Pittsburgh the lead with an RBI single and added an insurance run on a fielder's choice on a groundball to second base. Aroldis Chapman came on for a save and had the Nationals down to their final out with Drew Millas on second base.
Then things unraveled for the Pirates and Chapman.
A James Wood single trimmed the lead to one and he advanced to second base on a single from Andrés Chaparro. A pinch-hit two-run double from Illdemaro Vargas that hit off of Connor Joe's glove gave Washington the lead 7-6 and it tacked on one more run on another double from Keibert Ruiz.
Chaparro and Ruiz each went 3-for-5. Chaparro hit a home run and drove in three runs, while Ruiz hit two doubles.
Colin Holderman came into the game and escaped the jam, but the damage had already been done. Pittsburgh went down in order against Kyle Finnegan to end the game. The save was Finnegan's 36th of the season.
The loss was Chapman's fifth of the season, dropping him to 5-5. Chapman is 6 of 11 in save opportunities this season. Mitch Keller pitched six innings, allowed seven hits, two runs and struck out eight batters.
Kiner-Falefa, Oneil Cruz and Jared Triolo each had multi-hit games for the Pirates.
In the first game of the doubleheader, Pittsburgh struggled to muster any offense, as it didn't get its first hit until the seventh inning on a Nick Gonzales and he scored on a two-run home run from Rowdy Tellez. Pittsburgh loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Finnegan got Bryan De la Cruz to ground into a double play to end the game.
Luis Ortiz took the loss, dropping to 6-5 on the season after allowing six hits and four runs (three earned). Nationals left-hander DJ Herz earned the win after pitching five no-hit innings and struck out three batters.
Pittsburgh will look to split the series on Sunday when they face the Nationals at 1:35 p.m. ET. Jared Jones will get the start for the Pirates, while Patrick Corbin will toe the slab for Washington.
