Pirates Add Second High Schooler in MLB Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are adding to their rotation during the 2024 MLB Draft, selecting right handed pitcher Levi Sterling out of Notre Dame high school with the 37th pick. Sterling becomes the second high school player the Pirates selected with their first two picks.
Sterling is a 6-foot-5 pitcher from Sherman Oaks, California. He won't be viewed as an immediate candidate for the big leagues, but rather a player the Pirates will add to their pipeline and develop into a future piece of their pro team. The 17-year-old is considered the 58th prospect in the MLB pipeline.
The Competitive Balance Draft Picks were implemented in the 2012-2016 collective bargaining agreement. The picks are awarded to the 10 lowest-revenue clubs or the 10 clubs in the smallest markets. Typically, fewer than 20 clubs are awarded picks due to some teams meeting both criteria.
The Pirates picked 37th with their Competitive Balance Pick. The approximate pick value for Sterling is $2.51 million.
The Pirates are not two picks in, adding a shortstop/outfielder/pitcher in their first-round pick, Konnor Joe. The Jackson Prep graduate and Gatorade National Player of the Year will now be joined by a developmental pitcher in Sterling.
The Pirates next pick will come in the second round, number 47.
