Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes Looks to Shut Cubs Down

The Pittsburgh Pirates will have Paul Skenes on the mound in their second of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Nathaniel Marrero

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field.
/ david banks-usa today sports
One day after a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs thanks to a pair of home runs in the eighth inning from Bryan Reynolds and Andrew McCutchen, the Pittsburgh Pirates will turn to their ace with a chance to win the series.

Paul Skenes will toe the slab for the Pirates on Tuesday against Chicago. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick faced the Cubs in his last outing on Wednesday, pitching five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) and striking out six batters. Skenes got a no-decision after Chicago overcame a seven-run deficit to win 14-10 and sweep the Pirates at PNC Park.

Skenes made the second start of his career at Wrigley Field on May 17 and was nothing short of electric, pitching six no-hit innings and striking out 11 batters while allowing just one walk.

Through 18 starts, the hard-throwing right-hander is 8-2 with a 2.23 ERA and has struck out 136 batters over 109 innings pitched.

Skenes will be opposed by Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks. The Pirates have enjoyed a bevy of success against Hendricks in his last two outings against them, scoring 14 runs (13 earned) over 6.1 innings pitched. On Wednesday, the veteran right-hander failed to make it out of the second inning, allowing six runs over 1.2 innings pitched.

With just two games left in the season series, the Pirates are 5-6 against their NL Central rival and will have a chance to knot things up with a win on Tuesday night. Chicago had won six in a row and averaged was averaging 11.83 runs on the streak before losing to Pittsburgh on Monday.

Pirates vs. Cubs Broadcast Info

Location: Wrigley Field
Records: Pirates (64-73), Cubs (71-67)
First pitch: 7:40 p.m. ET
TV: Pirates - SportsNet-PIT — Cubs - Marquee Sports Network
Radio: Pirates - KDKA-FM 93.7 — Cubs - 670 The Score, WRTO 1200

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds via SI Sportsbook

Spread: Pirates -1.5 (+125), Cubs +1.5 (-154)
Total: Over 7.5 (+105), under 7.5 (-133)
Moneyline: Pirates -141, Cubs +115

Published
