Pirates Waste Superb Paul Skenes Start in Shutout Loss to Astros
The Pittsburgh Pirates wasted another phenomenal start by Paul Skenes, falling 3-0 to the Houston Astros in Tuesday night's series opener.
Skenes pitched eight innings, striking out nine, while allowing only one run. He gave up three hits and walked one batter. It was Skenes' sixth consecutive start of allowing one or fewer earned runs.
With tonight's superb outing, Skenes' season ERA fell to an incredible 2.05. His career ERA fell to exactly 2.00, an unmatched accomplishment through 35 career starts for a pitcher in the modern era.
Skenes wasted no time in the first inning, retiring the Astros in order in 11 pitches. It was another example of the efficiency that Skenes has been growing into this season. Pitching to weak contact has allowed him to go longer in games, a stated pre-season goal of his.
Leadoff hitter Oneil Cruz walked to start things off for Pittsburgh in the bottom of the first. It was his fourth walk in his last two games. Cruz then advanced to second on a hit and run with Andrew McCutchen. A Bryan Reynolds groundout and Spencer Horwitz fly out ended the early threat.
Skenes' second inning took 11 pitches as well. But there was a little more pressure on the Pittsburgh defense this time. Victor Caratini smacked a groundball to the right of first baseman Spencer Horwitz, who dove and stopped the ball with his glove. Horwitz then flipped the ball to Skenes at first base for the third out, and an early defensive highlight.
Outfielder Jake Myers provided the Astros their first baserunner when he laced a line drive to right field for a double to lead off the third inning. He moved up to third base when rookie Cam Smith hit it to second base for a groundout. Then, Jacob Melton walked to put runners on first and third with only one out.
Skenes again showed his growth as a pitcher. He induced a tailor-made double play ground ball to third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, escaping the early jam unscathed.
In the bottom half of the third inning, Andrew McCutchen was a few feet away from taking sole possession of third place on the Pirates all-time home run list inning. His shot to left field ultimately died at the warning track, so McCutchen remains tied with Roberto Clemente with 240 career home runs as a Pirate.
Alexander Canario provided the Pirates their first hit of the evening in the fourth inning with a laced groundball between the shortstop and third baseman.
Cruz has received a lot of criticism for his center field defense this season. But in the fifth inning, Cruz ranged to the right-center field wall to make a leaping grab that took away a surefire extra-base hit by Victor Caratini. It was another example of Cruz's growing comfortability in center field.
The sixth inning was another efficient masterpiece by Skenes. He needed only seven pitches to get three outs.
The first run of the evening was put on the scoreboard courtesy of a solo shot to left field from Astros first baseman Christian Walker. It was only the third hit that Skenes had given up all night, but gave Houston a 1-0 lead. It was the first home run that Skenes has allowed in his last six starts. The ace bounced back with two strikeouts to end the seventh inning.
Skenes appeared to be pitching with purpose in the eighth innning. He struck out two to end his evening, and sauntered off the mound with his team down 1-0. The 23-year-old did everything he could to give the Pirates a chance to win.
Relief pitcher Dennis Santana came on for the ninth inning. He had a rough outing, giving up a single, a home run, and making an error in the field. When he was removed from the game with one out, the Pirates were now down 3-0.
Pittsburgh went down quietly in the ninth inning, sealing another frustrating loss in a splendid Skenes start.
The Pirates will look to bounce back in tomorrow's second game of the series. Right-hander Mike Burrows (0-1, 8.64 ERA, 5 K) will take the mound for Pittsburgh, and Ryan Gusto (3-2, 4.62 ERA, 42 K) gets the nod for Houston. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates