Series Preview: Pirates Host Astros for Interleague Showdown
The Pittsburgh Pirates (22-38) are returning to PNC Park for a weeklong homestand. The Buccos will get started on Tuesday with a midweek, interleague series against the Houston Astros (32-27).
Pittsburgh is coming off a solid West Coast road trip, where they went 3-3 against two potential playoff teams (Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres). Perhaps more importantly, they began to show some offensive consistency, a missing component of their team since Opening Day.
Sunday's blown lead and eventual loss to San Diego was a frustrating way to end the trip, but the Pirates still had plenty of positives to take away from both series.
Don Kelly's record is now 10-12 as manager, a significant winning percentage improvement over previous manager Derek Shelton and his 12-26 record that plummeted Pittsburgh to the bottom of the National League Central standings by the beginning of May. Even as trade talks persist, there appears to be some genuine spirit in the Pirates while playing for Kelly.
Under Shelton, the Pirates' starting pitching was already solid, but the group has elevated its performance even further under Kelly, as evidenced by their impressive NL rankings through May (min 50 IP).
Among the four fixtures in the rotation, Paul Skenes leads the way with a 2.15 ERA (3rd in the NL), followed by Bailey Falter (3.14 ERA, 20th), Andrew Heaney (3.41 ERA, 24th), and Mitch Keller (3.78 ERA, 31st), showcasing the rotation's depth and consistency.
When you narrow that timespan down to the month of May - Kelly took the reins on May 9 - the numbers are even more impressive. Falter pitched to a 0.76 ERA in six May starts and 35 innings pitched. Skenes had a 1.91 ERA in 37.2 innings pitched. Keller's ERA was 3.50 in 36 innings pitched. Heaney struggled a bit in May, carrying a 4.74 ERA. But he rebounded nicely from his worst start of the season against Arizona.
The Pirates will look to build on their strong starting pitching and offensive momentum. The Astros are coming to Pittsburgh with an offense that ranks below average in most categories. They are 19th in runs scored, 19th in home runs, and 16th in slugging percentage. Their .254 batting average does rank ninth in MLB, but they have been unable to parlay that into the elite offense that we are used to seeing from Houston.
Meanwhile, Houston's pitching staff has been one of the best in MLB. Their .226 batting average against is second in the league, their 1.17 WHIP is seventh, and their 560 strikeouts is also second best.
While the Pirates do face a strong starting pitcher in Framber Valdez, they are fortunate to miss a Hunter Brown start. The flame-throwing righty (8-3, 1.83 ERA, 84 K) has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this year, and is even drawing comparisons to Paul Skenes.
Key Stats
- Pirates plating runs: 30 runs in last five games ranks fifth in MLB
- Astros ascending pitching staff: 560 strikeouts is second in MLB
- The Pirates and Astros have met a total of 715 times. The Pirates lead the series 369-346.
Probable Pitchers & Matchups
Game 1: Tuesday, 6:40 PM ET at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Paul Skenes (4-5, 2.15 ERA, 77 K)
- HOU: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (0-1, 5.89 ERA, 26 K)
- Key Battle: Skenes vs Astros 2B Jose Altuve (1-for-3, 1 RBI in three career AB against Skenes)
Game 2: Wednesday, 6:40 PM ET at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Mike Burrows (0-1, 8.64 ERA, 5 K)
- HOU: RHP Ryan Gusto (3-2, 4.62 ERA, 42 K)
- Key Battle: This will be the first matchup against any opposing hitter for both starting pitchers.
Game 3: Thursday, 6:40 PM ET at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Mitch Keller (1-7, 3.73 ERA, 56 K)
- HOU: LHP Framber Valdez (5-4, 3.12 ERA, 73 K)
- Key Battle: Valdez vs Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds (0-for-6 in six career at-bats against Valdez)
Players to Watch
- SP Paul Skenes: Has allowed one earned run or less in four consecutive starts
- OF Bryan Reynolds (PIT): .364/.446/.582, 2 HR, 14 RBI in last 15 games
- SS Jeremy Pena (HOU): .435 AVG, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 4 SB in last seven days
- SP Framber Valdez (HOU): Pitched complete game in last start, allowing one earned run. It was Valdez’s second complete game of the season.
