Pirates Duo Ranks in Top 20 Prospects
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have two of the best prospects in baseball, with ESPN placing them in high regard.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN reranked his top 50 MLB prospects and placed right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler at No. 2 and shortstop/outfielder Konnor Griffin at No. 19.
Chandler has dominated with Triple-A Indianapolis in 2025, with a 2-1 record over 11 starts, a 2.03 ERA over 48.2 innings pitched, with just 11 earned runs allowed, 69 strikeouts for 21 walks, a .181 opposing batting average, a 1.07 WHIP and a 12.76 K/9.
He is amongst the best pitchers in the International League, ranked tied for first with a 12.76 K/9, second in ERA, third with 69 strikeouts and opposing batting average and fourth in WHIP.
Pirates fans are still waiting for Chandler's arrival at the MLB level, so for now, he'll stay as one of the top prospects in the minor leagues.
"Chandler was a raw high school pitching prospect in the 2021 draft, given the time he spent as a quarterback, shortstop and switch-hitter before the Pirates took him in the third round," McDaniel wrote. "He's now a polished, big league-ready potential front-line starter. His high-90s, plus-plus heater is possibly the best in the minor leagues, and he also has two above-average breakers, a plus changeup and above-average command."
Griffin has had a great first season of professional baseball in 2025 with Single-A Bradenton, showing why the Pirates took him No. 9 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft.
He is slashing .310/.371/.511 for an OPS of .882. He has 57 hits in 184 at-bats, nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 29 RBIs, 13 walks to 49 strikeouts and 25 stolen bases on 29 attempts.
Griffin is one of the best hitters in the Florida State League, ranking first in slugging percentage, tied for first in hits, second in batting average and stolen bases, tied for second in home runs, fifth in OPS, tied for sixth in RBIs, tied for 14th in doubles and triples, 16th in on-base percentage.
He is also versatile as a fielder, playing 28 games at shortstop, eight games in center field and then eight games at designated hitter.
