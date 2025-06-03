Pirates Attendance Down 12 Percent From Last Season
The Pittsburgh Pirates’ 2025 campaign has been a disaster both in the standings and at the turnstiles. According to data provided by Major League Baseball, the Pirates' attendance has plummeted 12.4% from last season as fans grow increasingly frustrated with a struggling on-field product and front office controversies.
Through 29 home games, the Pirates have drawn just 496,490 fans — an average of 17,120 per game — down sharply from the 566,889 (19,548 per game) they attracted in 2024. The 70,399 total decrease ranks among the largest attendance drops in MLB this season.
On the field, the Pirates (22-38) sit in last place in the NL Central, well behind division leaders like the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers. Their struggles have been particularly glaring at the plate, where they rank 28th in runs scored and near the bottom of nearly every major offensive category. A lack of consistent hitting, combined with average pitching, has made for an unwatchable product at times — a key factor in the declining fan interest.
While other small-market teams, such as the Kansas City Royals (+16.8%) and Detroit Tigers (+39.0%), have seen attendance surges thanks to improved play, the Pirates have failed to give their fanbase a reason to show up. Even the Oakland Athletics (+65.8%), despite ongoing relocation drama, have drawn more fans this year, while Pittsburgh’s numbers continue to trend downward.
Only the Tampa Bay Rays (-38.0%), St. Louis Cardinals (-20.5%), and Baltimore Orioles (-13%) have suffered steeper attendance declines, but unlike those teams — which have recent playoff success — the Pirates have not built up the same goodwill with their fanbase. It's also worth noting that the Rays are playing in a Minor League stadium this season, after their home stadium's roof was destroyed in a hurricane last year.
MLB-wide attendance is up 1.9% overall, with big-market teams like the New York Mets (+52.3%), Los Angeles Dodgers (+8.4%), and San Diego Padres (+5.9%) leading the way. But in Pittsburgh, the combination of poor performance, a weak offense, and a tense relationship between fans and ownership has created a perfect storm of apathy.
In April, the Pirates found themselves embroiled in another fan relations controversy after bungling the removal and disposal of personalized "Bucco Bricks" — a beloved two-decade-old fan engagement program. An investigative report from the Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, titled "Investigative Report of the Excavation and Disposition of Commemorative Pavers at PNC Park," detailed the franchise’s mishandling of the situation, further angering an already frustrated fanbase.
The Bucco Bricks program, launched in 1999 ahead of PNC Park’s 2001 opening, allowed supporters to purchase engraved pavers — many honoring family members, friends, or their own fandom — for placement near the stadium’s home plate and left field gates. Roughly 10,000 bricks were sold over the years, with original prices ranging from $75 to $150 (equivalent to $144-$288 today after adjustments for inflation).
This past offseason, the Pirates informed fans that the bricks would be removed due to wear and tear — the third such renovation — but assured supporters they would be preserved or repurposed. However, when fans arrived for Opening Day on April 4, they were stunned to find the bricks gone without warning, replaced by plain concrete. Worse, it was later revealed that the discarded pavers had been sent to a recycling center, crushing fans who viewed them as sentimental keepsakes.
The backlash was swift, forcing owner Bob Nutting to issue a public apology. Team president Travis Williams later announced that affected fans could request a complimentary replica brick while the organization explored a new display location. However, with nearly 3,500 replica requests already filed, the gesture has done little to quell fan frustration.
For a franchise already struggling with dwindling attendance and a last-place team, the Bucco Bricks debacle only deepened the disconnect between the Pirates and their supporters. The SEA’s report confirms what many fans suspected: the organization failed to properly oversee the bricks’ removal, compounding the perception that fan traditions are an afterthought for ownership.
