Pirates Superstar Earned MVP Consideration

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the best players in baseball in right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes, and he was in contention for the top award in the sport.

Paul Skenes Earns MVP Consideration

Skenes earned votes for National League MVP for the 2025 season, ultimately falling short of winning the award.

He amassed 83 points, which ranked sixth in voting for NL MVP. He earned two fourth place votes, seven fifth place votes, two sixth place votes, four eighth place votes, one ninth place vote and three 10th place votes.

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani earned all first place votes and 420 points, winning NL MVP.

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber came in second place with 260 points, New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto came in third with 231 points, Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo finished in fourth place with 196 points and Phillies shortstop Trea Truner came in fifth place with 102 points.

Paul Skenes finished in 6th place in the NL MVP Voting pic.twitter.com/TgcWEmZPMk — SleeperPirates (@SleeperPirates) November 14, 2025

Skenes' Dominant Season with the Pirates

Skenes had just a 10-10 record in 32 starts with the Pirates, but a 1.97 ERA over 187.2 innings pitched, 216 strikeouts to 42 walks, a .199 opposing batting average and a 0.95 WHIP, along with a 10.36 K/9, a 2.01 BB/9 and a 5.14 K/BB.

He ranked amongst the best pitchers in the MLB, with the lowest ERA, tied for the fourth-most strikeouts, the fourth-lowest WHIP, the sixth-lowest batting average and the 10th-most innings pitched, plus the fifth best K/BB, seventh best K/9 and ninth best BB/9.

Skenes also ranked highly in the NL, with the lowest WHIP, the fourth-lowest batting average, tied for the second-most strikeouts and the fourth-most innings pitched, as well as the second-best K/BB and both the fifth-best K/9 and BB/9.

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Skenes Breaks MLB, Pirates Records in 2025

Skenes' sensational pitching saw him break records and setting new marks for both the Pirates and MLB.

His play made him the starting pitcher for the NL in the All-Star Game , becoming the first pitcher to start consecutive All-Star games in the first two seasons in the MLB.

He was the first NL pitcher with a sub-2.00 ERA and 200+ strikeouts since right-hander Jacob DeGrom did it with the New York Mets in 2018. He is the first MLB pitcher to finish with a sub-2.00 ERA in a season since right-hander Justin Verlander did so with the Houston Astros in 2022.

Skenes became the first pitcher in MLB history to finish with 200+ strikeouts and a sub-2.00 ERA and still not have a winning record, since ERA became a stat in 1913.

He was the first qualified pitcher to post a sub-2.00 ERA in a season at 23 years or younger, since right-hander Dwight Gooden did so at age 20 with the Mets in 1985.

Skenes also made Pirates history, with his 216 strikeouts the most for a right-handed pitcher in the live-ball era (since 1920). Only Ed Morris, who had 326 strikeouts in 1886 and 298 strikeouts in 1885, the most and second-most in a season in franchise history, has more than him.

His 216 strikeouts rank seventh-most in a season in franchise history and fifth most in the live-ball era.

Skenes is just one of three Pirates pitchers that led the MLB in ERA, with right-hander John Candelaria last doing so in 1977 and right-hander Cy Blanton doing it first in 1935.

Skenes Wins NL Cy Young Award

These performances made it an easy decision for voters unanimously making Skenes the NL Cy Young Award winner for the 2025 season.

Skenes became just one of three Pirates pitchers that won the Cy Young Award, along with Doug Drabek in 1990 and Vern Law in 1960.

Aug 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates former pitcher and 1960 Cy Young Award winner Vern Law (left) poses for a photo with pitcher Paul Skenes (right) after Law was inducted into the Pirates organization Hall of Fame before the game against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He also earned other accolades for his play in 2025, with Baseball Digest naming him their Pitcher of the Year, the MLB Players Association Choice Awards naming him the NL Outstanding Pitcher of the Year and Sporting News naming Skenes to their All-Star team.

