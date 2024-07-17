Pirates 2024 MLB Draft Class
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates finished up their 2024 MLB Draft Class, which features over 20 players from college and high school.
The Pirates will now work to sign as many of these players as they can and convince them to join the organization and build their game for the future, hopefully making it to the MLB.
First Round
Shortstop Konnor Griffin: Jackson Prep School-Jackson, Miss. (No. 9 Overall) ($6.22 million-Pick Value)
Right-Handed Pitcher Levi Sterling: Notre Dame High School- Los Angeles (No. 36 overall (Competitive Balance)) ($2.51 million-Pick Value)
Second Round
Shortstop Wyatt Sanford: Independence High School-Frisco, Texas (No. 47 overall) ($1.98 million-Pick Value)
Third Round
Left-Handed Pitcher Josh Hartle: Wake Forest (No. 83 overall) ($920.80 thousand-Pick Value)
Fourth Round
Shortstop Eddie Rynders: Wisconsin Lutheran High School-Milwaukee (No. 112 overall) ($649.70 thousand-Pick Value)
Fifth Round
Outfielder Will Taylor: Clemson (No. 145 overall) ($471.40 thousand-Pick Value)
Sixth Round
Right-Handed Pitcher Matt Ager: UC Santa Barbara (No. 174 overall) ($359.90 thousand-Pick Value)
Seventh Round
Left-Handed Pitcher Connor Wietgrefe: Minnesota (No. 204 overall) ($281.50 thousand-Pick Value)
Eighth Round
Right-Handed Pitcher Gavin Adams: Florida State (No. 234 overall) ($224.50 thousand-Pick Value)
Ninth Round
Shortstop Duce Gourson: UCLA (No. 264 overall) ($196.10 thousand-Pick Value)
10th Round
Catcher Derek Berg: Army (No. 294 overall) ($183.80 thousand-Pick Value)
11th Round
Left-Handed Pitcher Jacob Bimbi: Western Kentucky (No. 324 overall)
12th Round
Catcher Camden Janik: Illinois (No. 354 overall)
13th Round
Right-Handed Pitcher Matt McShane: Saint Joseph's (No. 384 overall)
14th Round
Outfielder Ian Farrow: Florida Gulf Coast (No. 414 overall)
15th Round
Third Baseman Ethan Lege: Ole Miss (No. 444 overall)
16th Round
Right-Handed Pitcher Brian Curley: VCU (No. 474 overall)
17th Round
Outfielder Andrew Patrick: Wright State (No. 504 overall)
18th Round
Right-Handed Pitcher Jake Shirtk: Wright State (No. 534 overall)
19th Round
Right-Handed Pitcher Joe Vogatsky: James Madison (No. 564 overall)
20th Round
Right-Handed Pitcher Taylor Penn: Woodford County High School-Versailles, Ky. (No. 594 overall)
