Pirates' Paul Skenes Dominates All-Star Game
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes started for the National League in the All-Star game and dealt with his opposing American League hitters, allowing no hits and getting out of the inning scoreless.
He faced off against Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan, who leads baseball with a .352 average, to start off the game. He managed to get him to pop out to the infield, with Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner getting the out.
Skenes then took on Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, No. 3 in the MLB with 28 home runs, at No. 2. He forced Henderson to hit a weak ball right back to him, and Skenes would throw Henderson out at first base, played by Bryce Harper of the Phillies.
He then faced New York Yankees shortstop Juan Soto at No. 3 and despite a good battle, he walked him on a full count.
Yankees centerfielder Aaron Judge served as the cleanup hitter at No. 4, as he leads the MLB with 34 home runs and 85 RBIs,
The great matchup ended on just one pitch, as Skenes got Judge to ground out to Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, who threw it onto second to get Soto out to end the inning.
Skenes is the first member of the Pirates to start for the National League in the All-Star Game since Jerry Reuss did it in 1975, 49 years ago. He is also just the fifth rookie to start an All-Star game, with Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers doing so in 1995, en route to winning NL Rookie of the Year.
The Pirates drafted Skenes No. 1 overall out of LSU in 2023 and brought him up in May, where he's performed as one of the best pitchers in baseball.
He has a 6-0 record in 11 starts, 1.90 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 66.1 innings pitched, 89 strikeouts to just 13 walks, a 6.8 K/BB and just 14 earned runs.
The Pirates return to action this weekend with a series against the holders of the best record in the MLB in the rival Phillies at PNC Park, July 19-21.