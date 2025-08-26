Pirates 2026 Season Schedule Revealed
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates still have a month left of their 2025 season, but already know how their 2026 season will look like.
The MLB revealed the schedule for the 2026 season, including the Pirates, who will play 162 games yet again.
Pittsburgh will play their four National League Central Division foes in four series, two at PNC Park and two on the road. They'll also face the other 10 NL teams twice, home and away, and all 15 American League teams for one series, except for the Detroit Tigers, who they play home and away as their AL rival.
The Pirates start out their season with a three-game series with the New York Mets at Citi Field. They'll play the first game on Thursday, March 26, have the Friday off and then play the following two days.
This makes it 10 consecutive seasons that the Pirates start their campaign on the road, last doing so in 2016.
Pittsburgh will then travel to battle the Cincinnati Reds for a three-game series at Great American Ball Park, March 30-April 1, before returning home for Opening Day on Friday, April 3 against the Baltimore Orioles.
The Pirates face the Orioles for a three-game weekend series and then battle the San Diego Padres, April 6-8, completing their first homestand.
April also features a three-games series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, April 10-12, a four-game home series vs. the Washington Nationals, April 13-17, a home series with the Tampa Bay Rays, April 18-20, two road series vs. the Texas Rangers, April 21-23, and the Milwaukee Brewers, then a four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, April 27-30.
The Pirates starts out May with a home series with the Reds, May 1-3, a west coast trip to both the Arizona Diamondbacks, May 5-7, and the San Francisco Giants, May 6-8, back-to-back home series vs. the Colorado Rockies, May 9-11, and the Philadelphia Phillies, May 15-17, back-to-back road series vs. the Cardinals, May 19-21 and the Toronto Blue Jays, May 22-24, and then a four-game home series with the Cubs, May 25-28, and a weekend series vs. the Minnesota Twins, May 29-31, to close out the month.
June begins with back-to-back road series vs. the Houston Astros, June 1-3, and the Atlanta Braves, June 5-7, home series with the Los Angeles Dodgers June 9-11, and the Miami Marlins, June 12-14, a first trip to Sacramento to face the Athletics, June 15-17, then Coors Field vs. the Rockies, June 19-21, before two series at home vs. the Seattle Mariners, June 23-25, and the Reds, June 26-28.
The Pirates face the Phillies for a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park, June 29-July 2, then a road series vs. the Nationals, July 3-5, during the 250th anniversary of Independence Day on July 4.
July also features two home series vs. the Braves, July 7-9. and the Brewers, July 10-12, before the All-Star break, then road series vs. the Cleveland Guardians, July 17-19, and the New York Yankees, July 20-22, then home series vs. the Cubs, July 24-26, and the Diamondbacks, July 27-29.
The Pirates face two divisional foes on the road in four-game series in the Reds, July 30-Aug. 2, and the Brewers, Aug. 3-6. They'll host the Mets, Aug. 7-9, battle the Marlins in Miami, Aug. 11-13, have two home series vs. the Boston Red Sox, Aug. 14-16, and the Tigers, Aug. 17-19, then close out the month with a three road series, starting with a California trip vs. the Dodgers, Aug. 21-23, and the Padres, Aug. 24-26, then the Cardinals, Aug. 28-30.
September starts with two west coast teams coming to town in the Giants, Sept. 1-3, and the Los Angeles Angels, Sept. 4-6, then a trip back to the Windy City against the Chicago White Sox, Sept. 8-10, and the Cubs, Sept. 11-13, a nine-game homestand vs. the Brewers, Sept. 15-17, the Kansas City Royals, Sept. 18-20 and the Cardinals, Sept. 22-24, then closing out the season vs. the Tigers at Comerica Park, Sept. 25-27.
