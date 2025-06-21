Pirates Drop Series Opener to Rangers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made some terrible plays defensively and struggled hitting and pitching at times, as they dropped the series opener to the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, 6-2.
The Pirates have now lost six of their past eight games, as they dropped three of four games to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, June 12-15, and two of three games to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, June 17-19.
Pittsburgh falls to 30-47 overall and 19-20 at home, while Texas improves to 37-39 overall and 14-23 on the road.
The Pirates had a terrible start to the game, as right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows allowed back-to-back singles to designated hitter Josh Smith and left fielder Sam Haggerty.
Haggerty's single would go to center field, where Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz missed it and watched as right fielder Adam Frazier went back and got it. This allowed Haggerty to get in to third base and scored Smith, giving the Rangers a 1-0 lead.
Burrows then threw a wild pitch and Haggerty came home and doubled the Rangers' lead at 2-0.
Rangers right fielder Adolis García made two diving catches, one each in the second inning and third inning, as right-handed starting pitcher Jacob DeGrom allowed no bases runners over the first three innings.
García came through for the Rangers at the plate, smashing a changeup from Burrows 418 feet into the left field bleachers for a solo home run, increasing their lead to 3-0.
Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales got the first hit off of DeGrom with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
First baseman Spencer Horwitz singled, moving Gonzales to third base, and then catcher Joey Bart singled as well, scoring Gonzales and getting the Pirates first run
DeGrom then walked third baseman Jared Triolo, loading the bases, and Frazier singled, scoring Horwitz and cutting the deficit to 3-2.
Left fielder Alexander Canario would strikeout looking on a four-seam fastball outside, ending the Pirates chances to tie it up.
Burrows threw another changeup that went out for a home run, as Rangers shortstop Corey Seagar sent it 377 feet into the right field seats, doubling the road team's lead at 4-2 in the top of the fifth inning.
He ended his night after 4.2 innings, allowing seven hits a walk and four runs, while posting four strikeouts over 88 pitches.
Right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft came in relief for the Pirates and despite allowing three baserunners in the top of the sixth inning, he didn't allow any runs.
He would allow a hit to deep center field from Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, who made it into third base, as Canario slipped while getting the ball, throwing it to Cruz who got it to the cutoff man to prevent an inside-the-park home run.
García would almost hit another home run, but it was just short, settling for an RBI-double, as Texas increased their advantage to 5-2.
Ashcraft ended his night after two innings, with right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson coming in and allowing no runs over 1.1 innings pitched.
The Pirates would get two singles from Gonzales and Bart in the bottom of the eighth inning, but didn't take advantage.
Left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki struggled for the Pirates in the top of the ninth inning. He got a groundout from Semien, but loaded the bases by walking García, giving up a double to Ezequiel Durán, and walking center fielder Evan Carter.
Borucki left the game with Pirates assistant athletic trainer Tony Leo and left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson came in relief.
Ferguson got third baseman Josh Jung to ground out right to him, which scored García to make it 6-2 to the Rangers, and then got out of the inning with a lineout.
The Pirates will look to even up the series in the next game vs. the Rangers on June 21. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates