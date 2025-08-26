Livvy Dunne Supports Pirates' Paul Skenes at US Open
PITTSBURGH — Livvy Dunne has a busy schedule and can't always be in attendance for when boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes takes the mound, but she makes sure to show support regardless.
Dunne attended the US Open, officially known as the US Open Tennis Championships, this past weekend. The US Open takes place at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City and is one of the four Grand Slam tennis events, along with the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon.
Skenes made his most recent start against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on Aug. 24, with Dunne not in attendance, since she was away at the US Open.
Dunne still made sure to support Skenes, streaming his outing on her phone, while overlooking the tennis matches being played.
Skenes had a sensational outing for the Pirates, throwing seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and posting seven strikeouts over 101 pitches in the 5-1 win, securing the sweep over the Rockies.
That marked his 50th start in the MLB and he has the second-lowest ERA at 2.02 since 1920, with only Oakland Athletics pitcher Vida Blue, who had a 2.01 ERA from 1969-71.
Skenes has served as one of the best pitchers in baseball this season, with the lowest ERA (2.07), tied for the third lowest opposing batting average (.195), fourth lowest WHIP (0.94), fourth most strikeouts (181) and the fifth most innings pitched (161.0), plus the ninth highest K/9 (10.12), seventh best K/BB (4.89) and the 11th best BB/9 (2.07).
The couple have been inseparable since they started dating. The duo also featured in GQ magazine earlier this year, with the couple wearing designer clothes and taking photos in a rare snowstorm in Baton Rouge.
Dunne was the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million followers on TikTok. She just finished her fifth season with LSU gymnastics, where they finished third at the National Championships.
She helped LSU win their first National Title in the 2023-24 season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice. She also spent time o the U.S. National Team back in 2017. That marked her final season of competitive gymnastics, as she chose to retire from the sport following the conclusion of the season.
Skenes starred at LSU in 2023, after transferring from Air Force. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings, giving up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while notching 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks, leading the program to a national title that season.
He would enter the 2023 MLB Draft, where the Pirates took him with the No. 1 overall pick. He also signed with the franchise on a $9.2 million signing bonus, the highest ever given to a player at the time.
Skenes has pitched sensationally since coming up to the MLB on May 11, 2024, serving as one of the best players in baseball.
He finished his rookie season with an 11-3 record over 23 starts, allowing just 29 earned runs over 133.0 innings pitched for a 1.96 ERA, 170 strikeouts to 32 walks, a .198 opposing batting average, a 0.95 WHIP and a 11.50 K/9.
He went on to win NL Rookie of the Year, earning 23 of the 30 first-place votes and becoming the first Pirates player since outfielder Jason Bay did so 20 years earlier in 2004. He was also the first rookie that started an All-Star Game since 1995, doing so for the National League.
Skenes also earned All-MLB First Team honors and finished third in voting for the NL Cy Young Award.
He started for the NL in the All-Star Game again in 2025, becoming the first pitcher ever that started consecutive All-Stars in their first two seasons in the MLB.
Dunne and Skenes have still kept a strong relationship during all of this, going out on date nights, golfing, vacationing in the Hamptons and stunning on the All-Star Game runway.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates