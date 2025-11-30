Pirates Named Trade Partner for Mets Second Baseman

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking at many different options for improving their lineup next season, including a veteran infielder via trade.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Pirates are a landing spot for New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil, as well as the Seattle Mariners.

Why the Pirates are Interested in McNeil

The Pirates need offensive help next season and veteran leadership, which McNeil has shown throughout his career with the Mets.

McNeil has slashed .284/.351/.428 for an OPS of .779 in 923 career games over eight seasons, with 920 hits, 193 doubles, 18 triples, 80 home runs, 367 RBIs and 261 walks to 430 strikeouts.

The soon to be 34-year-old has hit above .300 in four seasons and above at least .250 in all but two seasons.

McNeil had his best season in 2022, when he slashed .326/.382/.454 for an OPS of .836 in 148 games, with 174 hits, 39 doubles, nine home runs, 62 RBIs and 40 walks to 61 strikeouts.

May 12, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Jeff McNeil (1) follows through on an RBI double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

He earned an All-Star nod and won MLB batting champion, earning a Silver Slugger Award.

The Pirates need more offense in their lineup, with the third-worst batting average (.231) in baseball, while also having the third-fewest hits (1,244) of any team.

McNeil is also a versatile defender, spending the second most amount of time in left field, a position the Pirates have an absence at heading into 2026. He has also spent time in both center field and right field, as well as third base, another position the Pirates need a starter for next season.

Should the Pirates Trade for McNeil?

The Pirates do have needs in their lineup and defensively, but McNeil's recent production makes him less desirable than he would've been in previous seasons.

McNeil slashed .238/.308/.384 for an OPS of .692 in 129 games in 2024 and slashed .243/.335/.411 for an OPS of .746 in 122 games in 2025, far down from his previous production in his first six seasons.

He has also only hit 24 home runs the past two seasons, with 12 home runs each campaign, which the Pirates need far more of going into 2026.

The Pirates ranked last in home runs (117) and 31 home runs behind the next team, the St. Louis Cardinals, who hit 148. The Pirates also ranked last in slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655).

McNeil also makes a great deal of money the next two seasons, with $31.5 million on the four-year, $50 million extension he signed ahead of the 2023 season, which averages out to $15.75 million per season.

This would make him the Pirates' highest paid position player and the second-highest player behind right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller, who makes $16.9 million in 2026.

Sep 26, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller (23) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Pirates absolutely need offense, but McNeil hasn't provided enough power nor consistent hitting for them to justify moving key pieces and then paying his salary when they can find better options.

What Better Options do the Pirates Have?

While the Pirates normally aren't big spenders in free agency, recent reports indicate that they might change their approach this offseason.

The Pirates have reportedly shown interest in free agents in National League MVP finalist Kyle Schwarber , who hit 56 home runs last season, San Diego Padres designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn, Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco and Japanese superstars in Kazuma Okamoto and Munetaka Murakami.

Pittsburgh has also reportedly targeted left-handed hitters from the Cardinals in Alec Burleson, Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman in a trade.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said at the general manager meetings in Las Vegas two weeks ago that they have more " flexibility " and will act more " aggressively " than in years past, which shows intent from the front office.

Expect the Pirates to continue looking for new additions to their lineup via trade and free agency, as they head into 2026 with aspirations of making the postseason.

