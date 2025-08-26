Pirates Pitcher Reaches Contract Incentive
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher finally earned his first contract incentive, even after a poor stretch of games.
Pirates left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney struckout St. Louis Cardinals catcher Pedro Pagés in the bottom of the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on Aug. 25, which brought him up to 120.0 innings pitched in 2025.
Heaney earned an extra $50,000, after reaching that first contract incentive after getting to 120.0 innings pitched this season.
He also has incentives of $100,000 at 130.0 innings pitched, $150,000 each at 140.0, 150.0, 160.0 and 170.0 innings pitched, which is $750,000 in total, according to Ethan Hullihen.
The Pirates manager Don Kelly recently demoted Heaney from the starting rotation to the bullpen for the rest of the season, with him short of that incentive mark.
Some people compared this decision to the Pirates designating first baseman Rowdy Tellez for assignment towards the end of 2024, four plate appearances prior to a $200,000 contract incetive, which the Pirates denied was a reason for the roster move.
Heaney had struggled prior to Kelly moving him from the rotation to the bullpen, which played a main role in that change.
His poor form began in the first game of a doubleheader vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 19, where he gave up seven earned runs over four innings in a 9-2 loss.
He allowed seven earned runs over two more starts, and at least four earned runs over two other starts, posting an 8.19 ERA over his last 10 games.
Heaney has also given up 24 home runs on the season, 12th most in the MLB, and allowed 13 home runs over those last 10 games.
His move to the bullpen hasn't brought any success for Heaney, who gave up an earned run in his first outing after the change vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Aug. 17.
Heaney also pitched poorly in that outing vs. the Cardinals, giving up four straight hits and ending up with five earned runs allowed, as the Cardinals took a 6-4 lead.
He has allowed 15 earned runs over 13.1 innings pitched in August for a 10.13 ERA, with a .387 opposing batting average and a 1.87 WHIP.
Heaney had a strong start to the season, with a 3.33 ERA over 78.1 innings pitched in his first 14 starts and 59 strikeouts to 24 walks. He also had a 2.50 ERA at the end of April too.
The Pirates signed Heaney for a one-year contract and still kept him at the MLB trade deadline, especially after they traded fellow left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter to the Kansas City Royals.
Pittsburgh currently has three members of their starting rotation in All-Star Paul Skenes, veteran Mitch Keller and rookie Mike Burrows. Fellow rookie Braxton Ashcraft has made starts in his last three appearances, but isn't officially in the rotation.
