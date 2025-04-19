Pirates GM Emphasizes Team's Desire to Win
PITTSBURGH — With the Pittsburgh Pirates sitting at 8-13 and in last place in the NL Central, general manager Ben Cherington addressed the team's sluggish start during a pregame press conference Friday, fielding questions about the organization's commitment to winning.
When asked pointedly if the Pirates were trying to win, Cherington responded emphatically: "All we want to do is win every day. We've got to control the parts we can control. We can't force things."
Cherington acknowledged the front office is monitoring potential external additions but stressed that significant roster moves typically don't occur this early in the season.
"It's April, most teams are going to rely on the players that are inside the organization," Cherington said. "We certainly have an eye out and already we have an eye outside the organization. We will keep an eye on things. We keep having conversations, but trades don't usually happen this soon."
The GM expressed confidence in the current roster, noting, "We believe in the guys that are here. Some guys have stepped up. We are going to get healthier." He left open the possibility of midseason additions, stating, "If we do what I believe we will do, then there'll be opportunities to add to it at some point."
Addressing owner Bob Nutting's desire to win, Cherington dismissed any notion that the message needed reinforcing in the clubhouse. "Nobody has to tell us that. Nobody has to tell the players that. Everybody in the clubhouse knows," he said. "The way to do that within our clubhouse is to nail the process. Do the things that add up to winning and that's the stuff we need to keep focusing on."
The comments came as the Pirates prepared for a crucial weekend series against Cleveland, hoping to reverse an early-season trend that has seen the team struggle offensively. The Guardians took the first game of the series on Friday night, out-slugging the Pirates in a 10-7 game. The bats have been hotter as of late, but the team will need to string together more consistent performances if they want to compete in the division.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates