Preview: Pirates Host Guardians for Interleague Showdown
The Pittsburgh Pirates (8-12) return home Friday hoping to jumpstart their sputtering offense as they open a three-game set against the Cleveland Guardians (9-9). Fresh off a 1-0 victory — and a series win — on Thursday afternoon against the Washington Nationals, the Pirates will look to keep the momentum rolling.
Mired in an early-season slump, the Pirates enter the series ranked last in Major League Baseball with a .197 team batting average and just 68 runs scored through 21 games - one less run than Cleveland has produced in two fewer games. While Pittsburgh's pitching has been solid with a 3.82 ERA (12th in MLB), their offensive woes have resulted in five losses by two runs or fewer.
This weekend's series features an exciting incentive to attend Saturday's matchup when Pirates phenom Paul Skenes (2-1 2.96 ERA) takes the mound on his much-anticipated bobblehead giveaway night. The first 20,000 fans will receive the prized collectible commemorating the 2023 No. 1 overall pick's meteoric rise.
The Guardians arrive in Pittsburgh after dropping two of three games against the Baltimore Orioles. They boast a balanced lineup led by All-Star third baseman José Ramírez (.250, 4 HR, 8 RBI). Cleveland's pitching staff has been middle-of-the-pack with a 4.06 ERA that ranks 15th in MLB, potentially offering the Pirates' struggling hitters an opportunity to break out of their collective funk.
Key Stats
- Pirates’ speed slowing down: 25 SB (3rd in MLB); Only 6 SB over past 13 games
- Guardians bullpen: 3.12 ERA, 6th in MLB
- Friday will mark the 55th game between Cleveland and Pittsburgh. The Pirates are 26-28 in those games, and have a chance to take a lead in the series with a sweep.
Probable Pitchers & Matchups
Game 1: Friday, 6:40 PM ET at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2, 6.23 ERA, 14 K)
- CLE: RHP Luis R. Ortiz (1-2, 6.06 ERA, 15 K)
- Key Battle: Mlodzinski vs. Guardians’ OF Jhonkensy Noel (HR in only career AB against Mlodzinski on August 30, 2024)
Game 2: Saturday, 4:05 PM ET at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Paul Skenes (2-1, 2.96 ERA, 26 K)
- CLE: RHP Ben Lively (0-2, 4.87 ERA, 16 K)
- Key Battle: Lively vs Pirates' OF Tommy Pham (.417 BA, 1 HR, 4 RBI in 12 career AB against Lively)
Game 3: Sunday, 1:35 PM ET at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Mitch Keller (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 17 K)
- CLE: RHP Logan Allen (1-1, 2.30 ERA, 11 K)
- Key Battle: Keller vs Guardians' 1B Kyle Manzardo (2 HR in three career AB against Keller)
Players to Watch
- Oneil Cruz (PIT): .228 AVG, 4 HR, 9 SB in 2025; 2 HR in past two games
- Steven Kwan (CLE): .310/.364/.815, 3 HR, 11 RBI in 2025
- Keller (PIT): Has logged quality starts (6 IP, 3 ER or less) in three of four starts this season.
