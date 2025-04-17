Injured Pirates Duo Returns to Field
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have two of their players who were dealing with injuries back in the starting lineup for the series finale vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park.
Bryan Reynolds, who started at designated hitter in 14 of the past 15 games, is back in right field for the first time since March 30, the opening series finale vs. the Miami Marlins on the road.
Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomcyzk said back on April 2 that Reynolds had right triceps soreness, but recently changed that on April 9 to a teres major muscle strain.
These injuries allowed him to hit, but prevented him from fielding. Tomcyzk said on April 16 that Reynolds was close to returning to the outfield and is back a day later.
Pittsburgh will also have Joey Bart back at catcher for the first time in six days. He left early in the second inning vs. the Cincinnati Reds on the road on April 11 due to lower back discomfort.
The Pirates originally had Endy Rodríguez take over as starting catcher, but he suffered a right index finger laceration after pitcher Paul Skenes bounced a curveball that hit Rodríguez on his throwing hand vs. the Nationals in the series opener on April 14.
Henry Davis came in that game and started the past two games, with the Pirates recalling him on April 12 after Bart's injury. Rodríguez is currently on the 10-day Injured List.
Reynolds will stay at second in the lineup and and Bart will hit fourth vs. the Nationals.
Andrew McCutchen goes back to designated hitter for just the fourth time this season, as Reynolds is back in the outfield. He'll hit third in the lineup.
Adam Frazier will start at second base, taking over from Jared Triolo, who just got back from the 10-day Injured List from a lumber spine strain. He will hit eighth in the lineup.
Oneil Cruz will leadoff for the third time this series, coming off his first grand slam in the 6-1 win the night prior.
Enmanuel Valdez will start at first base for the fourth straight game, moving up from eighth in the lineup to fifth.
Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes moves from first in the lineup to sixth, left fielder Tommy Pham moves down from fifth to seventh in the lineup and shortstop Isiah-Kiner Falefa is back at ninth.
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney gets the start, with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Lineup vs. the Washington Nationals
CF Oneil Cruz
RF Bryan Reynolds
DH Andrew McCutchen
C Joey Bart
1B Enmanuel Valdez
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
LF Tommy Pham
2B Adam Frazier
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
