Pirates Prospect Smashes First MLB Home Run
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman/outfielder Billy Cook accomplished a special feat on Wednesday night, blasting the first home run of his major league career against the St. Louis Cardinals.
In the top of the sixth inning with two runners on and two outs, Cook stepped into the batter's box against Cardinals left-hander Matthew Liberatore. He proceeded to line a 94 mile-per-hour four-seam fastball, the first pitch of the at-bat, to the opposite field as it carried over the right-center field wall and into St. Louis' bullpen.
The long ball gave the Pirates a 5-4 lead, though they would go on to lose 10-5 after David Bednar and Jalen Beeks combined to allow six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
It was Cook's second extra-base hit since his promotion to the big leagues on Sept. 8 and his fourth knock overall. He finished the day going 2-for-4 with three RBIs, improving his slash line to .208/.208/.375 through eight games and 24 plate appearances.
Cook started in center field for the second time in the big leagues and remained there for the entirety of the contest. He has excelled defensively since his call-up, recording three Defensive Runs Saved and one Out Above Average over a total of 44 innings in the outfield.
Pittsburgh acquired Cook from the Baltimore Orioles at this year's trade deadline in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Patrick Reilly, the team's fifth-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
Cook, who played collegiately at Pepperdine University, was selected by Baltimore in the 10th round of the 2021 draft.
He hit .276/.389/.486 with five home runs, 21 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 30 games with Triple-A Indianapolis after joining the Pirates' organization.
The 25-year-old possesses above-average raw power and speed with a strong arm, making him a high-floor option who can play all three outfield positions as well as first, second and perhaps even third base if needed.
Cook is currently ranked as the No. 24 prospect in the Pirates' minor league system by MLB Pipeline.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates