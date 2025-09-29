Pirates Owner Addresses Don Kelly Extension
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates kept manager Don Kelly in the role for the foreseeable future, with owner Bob Nutting standing by him.
The Pirates announced that they signed Kelly to an extension on Sept. 29 in a press release and then held a press conference, inviting media to ask questions and having friends and family of Kelly there to introduce him as the future manager of the organization.
Kelly took over as manager for the Pirates after general manager Ben Cherington fired then manager Derek Shelton on May 8, after a 12-26 start to the 2025 season.
He was previously the bench coach under Shelton and took the role, not having the "interim" tag, as the Pirates manager.
The Pirates finished 71-91 overall in 2025, last in the National League Central Division and with the fifth worst record in the MLB.
Kelly led the Pirates to a 59-65 record, including a 37-25 record at home, finishing 44-37 at PNC Park in 2025. The .597 home winning percentage under Kelly was the ninth best record in the MLB.
This included home sweeps of postseason teams in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and the Detroit Tigers. It also included winning series over the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cincinnati Reds
Kelly will also have a strong pitching staff at his disposal again next season, which includes the likes of All-Star Paul Skenes, veteran Mitch Keller, Johan Oviedo back from injury, 2025 rookies in Braxton Ashcraft, Hunter Barco, Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler.
It also features a solid bullpen, with the likes of Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski and Dennis Santana.
Nutting didn't speak to the media at the press conference, with both general manager Ben Cherington and president Travis Williams doing so afterwards, but did leave a quote in the press release.
He praised Kelly for his work during his time as manager in 2025 and how he's progressed in his role, both on-and-off the field.
“Donnie has earned the respect of the players, front office, and our fans – and he has certainly earned mine,” Nutting said. “Donnie took over the team at a true low point. Since then, we’ve seen meaningful progress, not just in the clubhouse culture, but on the field. His connection to the community and passion for the franchise make him more than just a manager. He is a Pittsburgher; he is part of our community. He’s the right fit, at the right time, and is the right person to lead us forward.”
Pirates fans will hope that Nutting, who has historically put out teams with low payrolls, will finally spend the money necessary to support a great pitching staff, add to the offense and give Kelly what he needs to lead this team back to the postseason.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates