Most Likely Defense Positions for Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finally completed their top free agent signing this offseason in Ryan O'Hearn.

O'Hearn joins the Pirates on a two-year, $29 million deal, which has another $1 million in incentives , which could make him $30 million.

The contract is the second-biggest the Pirates have given a free agent and this has the highest AAV of any contract for a Pirartes' free agent. It is also the second-highest AAV for any contract in Pirates history.

Pittsburgh has a big-time left-handed bat in O'Hearn, but also has his defense, which they'll need as well in 2026.

Ryan O'Hearn's History on Defense

O'Hearn has played three different defensive spots in his career, as well as 169 starts in 182 games played at designated hitter.

He's seen the most time at first base, with 334 starts in 385 appearances, but also played both corner outfield spots. He has 77 starts in 101 games played in right field and 12 starts in 20 games in left field

Jul 2, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) stretches to field a throw to first base during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

O'Hearn had a great 2025 at first base, with six saved runs above average (rPM), four defensive runs saved (DRS) and six outs above average, making him a top five defensive first baseman last season.

He hasn't had as good of fielding stats in the outfield, with -8 rPM and -11 DRS in right field, plus just 1 DRS in his short time in left field.

O'Hearn started 64 of the 75 games he played at first base last season and started 16 of the 21 contests he played in right field.

Where the Pirates See O'Hearn on Defense

The Pirates officially announced O'Hearn on Jan. 8 and both manager Don Kelly and general manager Ben Cherington spoke on his role with the team.

Kelly is incredibly pleased with adding a left-handed bat that will have success, but also likes the versatility that O'Hearn brings to the Pirates on defense.

"Yeah, I think, you know, first base, outfield, DH, finding a way," Kelly said. "We're just really excited to add that left-handed bat, and I know he's excited to hit here at PNC Park too. "

The Pirates have a right fielder in Bryan Reynolds, but O'Hearn could fill in there and let Reynolds serve as designated hitter, which he did at times in 2025.

O'Hearn also could fit in left field, which is a position the Pirates need help at, with Tommy Pham their main starter last season and now a free agent.

First base and designated hitter are where O'Hearn most likely ends up, as he has the most experience at and where he fits best defensively.

Aug 27, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) waits for a pitch during an at-bat against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

O'Hearn and Spencer Horwitz could switch between facing left-handed pitchers, which O'Hearn is better at, and right-handed pitchers, where Horwitz has his best success.

Pirates general manager didn't give a set role for O'Hearn, but said that he can play multiple positions.

He also envisions a better lineup Pirates lineup in 2026 with the addition of O'Hearn, plus power-hitting second baseman Brandon Lowe this offseason.

"I’ll leave that up to DK, but certainly he can play first, he can play the outfield," Cherington said. "Maybe there DH at-bats occasionally. I’ll leave that up to Donny."

"We can imagine Ryan O’Hearn, Horwitz, Lowe, Reynolds and [Oneil] Cruz, you can start to imagine a lineup with some of those guys, somewhere near the top or in the middle of it. It starts to be a deeper lineup. We’ll let Donny figure out exactly where they all stack up."

