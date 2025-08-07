Report: Pirates Not Raising Payroll in 2026
PITTSBURGH — Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates might look forward to the 2026 season for much more successful campaign, but it might end up as much of the same for the franchise, especially financially.
John Perrotto of Pittsburgh Baseball Now reported that Pirates owner Bob Nutting will keep the payroll at around the same as it was this year or even a little lower.
Perrotto also reported that a source told him something would have to "drastically" change for payroll to increase.
The Pirates came into the 2025 season with a payroll of of $89,975,500, per Cot's Contracts, which was $20 million lower than their next National League Central opponent in the Milwaukee Brewers at $109,141,136.
It was also the fourth lowest in the MLB, with only the Miami Marlins at $68.9 million, Chicago White Sox at $74 million, the Athletics at $78.2 million and the Tampa Bay Rays at $82.9 million ranking lower than the Pirates.
Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said after the trade deadline that no move they made was for a "salary dump" and that they would use whatever money they saved up from trades for free agency, which would bolster them as they try and contend in 2026.
This came after the Pirates traded third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds on July 30, who took on all the remaining money on his contract, around $36 million through 2029.
The report from Perrotto suggests that the money that the Pirates need to spend won't come and they'll struggle to compete for necessary free agents that a winning team signs in the offseason.
This comes from a low attendance and SportsNet Pittsburgh, with the revenues not matching what is necessary for an increase in payroll spending, according to Perrotto.
Pittsburgh hasn't committed to long term deals in free agency, with the last multi-year deal coming from right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova for three-years, $26 million on Dec. 27, 2016. Their last multi-year deal for a position player was John Jaso, who signed a two-year, $8 million contract on Dec. 23, 2015.
Nutting has owned the Pirates since 2007 and they have a 1,332-1,593 (.455) record since then. This includes just four winning seasons, including three straight postseason appearances from 2013-15.
Pirates fans have showed their frustration throughout the season, demanding Nutting sell the team. This includes flying planes, accosting Nutting on the left field rotunda on Opening Day, "Sell the Team" chants.
Pittsburgh currently sits at 49-65 overall, 21.5 games back of the Brewers in the National League Central and 14.0 games back in the NL Wild Card race.
This will mark seven straight seasons that the Pirates have finished below .500 and little hope for the fans, who desire a competitive, winning team once again.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates