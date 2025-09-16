Pirates Bring Back Star Slugger vs. Cubs
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates bring back one of their better power hitters vs. the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, after leaving him out of the lineup in the previous game.
Oneil Cruz returns to the Pirates lineup, where he'll play in center field and bat fourth vs. the Cubs. He comes in for Jack Suwinski, who came back from injury and started in center field in the series opener on Sept. 15.
He made an error in his last start, letting a double go under his glove in the bottom of the eighth inning, as the Washington Nationals got the go-ahead run in the 4-3 win in the series finale at Nationals Park on Sept. 14.
Cruz had a decent game from the plate with two hits, one of just three multi-hit games for him since the start of August.
He has struggled this season for the Pirates, slashing .204/.306/.383 for an OPS of .689, with 90 hits in 441 at-bats, 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 56 RBIs, 63 walks to 163 strikeouts and 38 stolen bases on 43 attempts.
Cruz has especially struggled since the All-Star break, where he participated in the Home Run Derby,slashing .185/.273/.311 for an OPS of .584 in 40 games.
Bryan Reynolds also moves from right field and serves as designated hitter, taking over from Andrew McCutchen and staying at third in the batting order.
Reynolds last served as designated hitter vs. Nationals on Sept. 14. This marks his 33rd game this season in that spot, as he started 14 straight games there from March 31 to April 16, after dealing with a teres major muscle strain, that kept him from fielding for the Pirates.
Alexander Canario comes in at right field, making his first start there since the series finale vs. the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Aug. 31, while also batting eighth.
Suwinski moves from center field and will play left field, taking over from Tommy Pham, and bats sixth in the lineup, completing the Pirates' outfield. This is his first start in left field for the Pirates since Aug. 26 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium and his 11th start there this season.
Henry Davis comes in for Joey Bart and will hit ninth in the lineup for the Pirates, marking the last lineup change for the Pirates.
Jared Triolo stays at third base and leads off, Spencer Horwitz continues on at first base and second in the lineup, Nick Gonzales stays at shortstop for the third straight game, but moves up one spot into fifth in the batting order, and Nick Yorke plays second base again, but moves up two spots to seventh in the lineup, rounding out the Pirates' infield.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes will make his 31st start in 2025 and his third start this season vs. the Cubs this season.
Skenes and Davis will serve as a battery for the 27th game and likely the last time at PNC Park this season.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Chicago Cubs
3B Jared Triolo
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Bryan Reynolds
CF Oneil Cruz
SS Nick Gonzales
LF Jack Suwinski
2B Nick Yorke
RF Alexander Canario
C Henry Davis
