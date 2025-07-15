Pirates' Oneil Cruz Falls in Home Run Derby
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz put on a show in the 2025 Home Run Derby, but fell just short in the competition.
This marked the first time Cruz competed in the Home Run Derby and the first time that any Pirates player did so since 2019.
Cruz hit 21 home runs in the First Round, which tied Tampa Bays Rays third baseman Junior Caminero for the most in the period, but Cruz would win the tie breaker due to distance.
He showed off his power, with his farthest home run at 513 feet in that first round. That ranks tied for the fourth longest home run in the Home Run Derby since 2016 and tied for the farthest since 2016, excluding Coors Field in Denver, home of the Colorado Rockies in 2021, which gives batters added help due to the high elevation.
Cruz also came through late on, hitting five home runs on the final seven pitches before the bonus period, putting him at 18 before he hit three home runs afterwards.
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton came in third with 20 home runs and Seattle Mariners catcher/designated hitter Cal Raleigh came in fourth with 17 home runs. Raleigh tied Athletics right fielder/designated hitter Brent Rooker with 17 home runs, but just beat out Rooker's farthest home run for the tie breaker.
Cruz became the first Pirates player that ever made it out of the first round. Bobby Bonilla had no home runs in 1990, Barry Bonds hit just two home runs in 1992, Jason Bay also had no home runs in 2005, Andrew McCutchen finished with four home runs in 2012 and Pedro Álvarez had six home runs in 2013.
Josh Bell, who competed in the same format as Cruz, had 18 home runs, but lost to Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. with 25 home runs in the First Round.
Cruz took first place and would face Raleigh in fourth place, while Caminero in second place battled Buxton in fourth place.
Caminero would outlast Buxton with nine home runs to eight home runs, putting himself in the final.
Cruz took on Raleigh, who leads the MLB at the All-Star break with 38 home runs, in the other battle of the second round.
Raleigh dominated, with 16 home runs in the regular period and then added three more for 19 home runs total after the bonus period.
Cruz would perform well himself, but fell short with just 10 home runs in the regular period and then three more for 13 home runs total, losing to Raleigh.
He finished with 34 home runs in the event, by far the most of any Pirates competitor before and 16 more than Bell in 2019.
Cruz has hit 16 home runs this season and Pirates fans will hope they see his power the rest of 2025.
