Pirates' Konnor Griffin Leads Altoona into Playoffs

Pittsburgh Pirates star prospect Konnor Griffin is ready to lead Double-A Altoona in the postseason.

Aug 2, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin who was the ninth overall pick in first round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft looks on at the batting cage before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Konnor Griffin had a great end to his regular season, but has a chance to finish his first professional campaign as a champion.

Griffin, playing for the Double-A Altoona Curve, heads into a best-of-three playoff series vs. the Erie Seawolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, in the Eastern League Southwest Division Finals.

Erie finished with the best record in the first half of the season, 45-24, and then Altoona tied with Erie for the best record in the second half of the season, at 39-33, pitting the two in the playoffs.

Altoona will host Erie first at Peoples Natural Gas Park on Sept. 16, then will play two more games at UPMC Park in Erie, if the series goes that long.

Griffin joined Altoona on Aug. 18 after promotion from High-A Greensboro and has excelled during that time. He has slashed .337/.418/.542 for an OPS of .960 in 21 games, with 28 hits in 83 at-bats, two doubles, five home runs, 22 RBIs, seven walks to 23 strikeouts and six stolen bases on eight attempts.

Aug 2, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin who was the ninth overall pick in first round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft in the batting cage before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He hit two home runs in his first career multi-home run game and drove in a career-high seven RBIs in the 14-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators on the road on Aug, 29 and then hit a solo home run in the 8-0 win in the series finale on Aug. 31.

His fourth home run came on Sept. 6 vs. the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in the 7-6 defeat in extra innings at home.

Griffin had his last home run come against Erie on Sept. 10, finishing with four RBIs in the 11-2 win.

He has played mostly at shortstop at Altoona, with 18 starts there, but has started two games in center field and one at designated hitter.

Griffin is one of a few top Pirates prospects at Altoona, according to MLB Pipeline. This includes second baseman Termarr Johnson (sixth overall), outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez (15th overall), catcher Omar Alfonzo (19th overall), plus right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel (28th overall)

The Curve haven't won an Eastern League Title since 2017 and Griffin and his teammates will hope to change that this season.

