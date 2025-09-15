Pirates Activate Outfielder Off Injured List
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates get one of their outfielders before the final homestand of the 2025 season, who missed time
Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski was in the clubhouse ahead of the series opener vs. the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on Sept. 15, after previously spending time on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis.
Pirates manager Don Kelly said pregame that they activated Suwinski off the injured list and optioned outfielder Ji Hwan Bae to Indianapolis, making room on the 28-man roster.
Suwinski went on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain on Aug. 29, with outfielder Ronny Simon taking his place.
This marks the first time that Suwinski has gone on the injured list, since the Pirates landed him in a trade with the San Diego Padres on July 26, 2021, sending Adam Frazier the other way. It was also the first time he's been on the injured list since September 2019, when he was in Single-A.
Suwinski then started that rehab assignment at Triple-A on Sept. 11, playing three games against the Iowa Cubs. He had three hits in 12 at-bats, but two home runs for three RBIs, finding some power before returning to the Pirates.
He has struggled massively from the plate for the Pirates this season, slashing .132/.286/.240 for an OPS of .526 in 48 games, with 16 hits in 121 at-bats, four doubles, three home runs, eight RBIs, 23 walks to 45 strikeouts and six stolen bases on seven attempts.
His recent Pirates was his second long-term, as they recalled him from Indianapolis on July 8. He continued his struggles at the plate, slashing .139/.299/.291 for an OPS of .590 in 30 games, with 11 hits in 79 at-bats, three doubles, three home runs, seven RBIs and 15 walks to 25 strikeouts.
Suwinski's best game for the Pirates in 2025 came in their 5-4 walk-off win over the San Francisco Giants in the series opener at PNC Park on Aug. 4 He hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, trimming the deficit to one run, then slid ahead of a tag in the bottom of the ninth inning for the winning run.
He also hit a go-ahead solo home run in the 3-2 win over the Cubs in the series opener at Wrigley Field on Aug. 15.
Suwinski had a spot on the Pirates roster on opening day and had tremendous issues from the plate, hitting .128/.244/.154 for an OPS of .398, with just five hits in 39 at-bats and six walks to 19 strikeouts in 16 games.
He had the lowest batting average for any Pirates player who had as many at-bats as him, and he had just two hits in 18 at-bats in his last nine games, before the Pirates optioned him to Indianapolis on April 24.
Suwinski then played for Triple-A Indianapolis slashing .264/.350/.521 for an OPS of .871, with 37 hits in 140 at-bats, seven doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 36 RBIs and 17 walks to 37 strikeouts.
The Pirates brought Suwinski up as the 27th man for a doubleheader vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 19. He played in center field the first game and started in right field the second game, along with two walks, a strikeout and a stolen base, before heading back to Indianapolis after that day.
He played in 12 games after that at Triple-A, slashing .333/.481/.619 for an OPS of 1.101, with 14 hits in 42 at-bats, three double, three home runs, 12 RBIs and 11 walks to 16 strikeouts.
The Pirates now have an outfield consisting of Alexander Canario, Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutchen, Tommy Pham, Bryan Reynolds, Suwinski and utility man Nick Yorke.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates