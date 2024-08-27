Pirates Bring Back Two Pitchers From IL
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates made a number of moves recently, including bringing back two important pitchers off the Injured List.
The Pirates announced that they reinstated right-handed pitchers in rookie starter Jared Jones and bullpen arm Carmen Mlodzinski off the 15-day Injured List. They also chose to option ultilityman Ji Hwan Bae to Triple-A Indianapolis and designated left-handed pitcher Brady Feigl for assignment.
The Pirates placed Jones on the 15-day injured list on July 4 after suffering a right lat strain. He started a rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians at Triple-A on Aug. 8
Jones started three games with the Indians, with a 4.91 ERA in 11.0 innings, allowing nine hits, six earned runs and three walks to 16 strikeouts, while holding opposing hitters to a .225 batting average.
He has started 16 games for the Pirates in his first season in the MLB, but none since July 3 against the St. Louis Cardinals at home. He has a 3.56 ERA in 91.0 innings pitched, 98 strikeouts to 27 walks, a .220 opposing batting average and a 1.11 WHIP.
The Pirates placed Mlodzinski on the 15-day injured list on July 30 with a right shoulder strain and sent him on a rehab assignment with to Indianapolis on Aug. 20.
Mlodzinski has made 26 appearances out of the bullpen this season for the Pirates, with a 2-4 record, 3.18 ERA in 34.0 innings pitched, while allowing 29 hits, 12 earned runs, one home run and 13 walks and making 29 strikeouts. He also has a 7.7 H9, 7.7 SO9, 3.4 BB9 and a 1.235 WHIP.
He has only given up four runs since the start of June, with 16 scorless appearances in 21 contests.
The Pirates recalled Bae from Indianapolis on July 26, bringing him up in place of a lack of outfield depth. He had a poor showing at the plate, with nine hits in 50 at-bats, for a .180 batting average.
Pittsburgh called up Feigl back on Aug. 25, as right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton suffered a season-ending injury the day prior.
Feigl signed a minor league contract with the Pirates on Jan. 21 and pitched for the Indianapolis Indians at Triple-A the entire season before receiving his call-up.
He pitched in 33 games with one start, holds a 7-2 record, a 3.83 ERA in 51.2 innings pitched, 62 strikeouts to 13 walks and holding opposing hitters to a .258 batting average.
Feigl came into the game against the Chicago Cubs at home on Aug. 26, marking the first time pitching in the MLB at 33 years old. He pitched terribly in the outing, allowing six hits, six earned runs and a home run in 1.2 innings of work in the 18-8 loss.
