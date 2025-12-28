How Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn Signing Impacts Andrew McCutchen Return

PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen will go down as one of the greatest players that has ever worn a Pittsburgh Pirates uniform, but his last season may have served as his final with the franchise.

The Pirates recently signed free agent slugger Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million deal, with $1 million in incentives, as they try and better their lineup for 2026.

O'Hearn is the first multi-year free agent signing for the Pirates since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova for three years, $27 million on Dec. 27, 2016 and the first multi-year free agent position player signing since outfielder John Jaso for two years, $8 million on Dec. 23, 2015, a decade ago.

McCutchen just finished his 12th season for the Pirates, but O'Hearn joining on could mean he looks elsewhere for an opportunity next campaign.

How O'Hearn Signing Impacts Pirates Bringing McCutchen Back

McCutchen spent most of 2025 as the designated hitter, with 120 starts there. He slashed .239/.333/.367 for an OPS of .700, with 114 hits, 22 doubles, 13 home runs, 57 RBI and 67 walks to 118 strikeouts.

His contract ran out after this season, the third year he's signed a one-year, $5 million deal, which makes him a free agent again.

The Pirates committing money to O'Hearn, who primarily played first base and designated hitter last season, shows that they see him as the future at both positions, and also someone that can play both corner outfield spots.

O'Hearn has excelled the past three seasons, slashing .277/.343/.445 for an OPS of .788, with 350 hits, 64 doubles, 46 home runs and 182 RBI.

Jason Mackey of 93.7 The Fan spoke on McCutchen coming back after the O'Hearn signing. He said that it does 'complicate' things, and that it's whether McCutchen would be okay with playing less.

"I don't think it does, but it think it complicates things," Mackey said. "There's still a role for 'Cutch on this team, but I just don't know if it lines up and here's what I mean. It's probably more of a part-time role, like his role is definitely going to be diminished because of the O'Hearn thing and I think if 'Cutch wants to go play every day, it's going to be tough to see that happening here."

"If 'Cutch is willing to be a part-time DH, I think that that can work and I think it should work, I think he should end his career here. If he's looking to get 500 at-bats, I don't see how that's possible with the O'Hearn thing."

Mackey also said that McCutchen probably doesn't want to take a smaller role, even towards the end of his career, and that he'll likely look elsewhere if so.

"Yeah, it's not a beef about playing time, it's just like, I think he's a proud guy that thinks he can still play and I'm not even disagreeing with him," Mackey said. "I'm just saying that, if he's willing to accept a lesser role, I think there's an opportunity for him to play here."

"I just don't know what that appetite is for him, like, 'Are you okay taking a lesser role to stay in Pittsburgh or do you want to play every day?' If you want to play every day, it's probably going to be tough to happen here. That's all I'm saying."

Will McCutchen Play for the Pirates in 2026?

McCutchen returned to the Pirates to try and bring them back to the postseason, something they haven't done yet.

The Pirates finished this season 71-91 overall, last in the National League Central Division and with the fifth worst record in baseball.

This season also marked the seventh consecutive losing season since 2019 and the 10th straight season missing the playoffs since 2016. Both mark the second-longest streaks in the MLB, respectively, with only the Los Angeles Angels having one longer streaks.

McCutchen spoke following the home finale at PNC Park against the Athletics on Sept. 21, where he received a standing ovation from the Pirates faithful.

He said that he wants to play baseball in the MLB next season, but that he didn't say whether he'd sign back with the Pirates, pushing that to something he'll deal with in the offseason.

“We’ll see what happens," McCutchen said. "Obviously, a lot of that stuff is out of my control, so I just need to do my part. I do want to continue playing, so wherever that may be. I’m looking forward to seeing where the offseason takes me. We’ll move on from there. I’ve got six games left, so I’ll try to finish the season strong.”

The Pirates have made some big moves this offseason, adding second baseman Brandon Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays and outfield prospect Jhostynxon García from the Boston Red Sox in trades and the O'Hearn signing.

Pittsburgh could still bring McCutchen back for his fourth straight season and 13th overall in 2026, but there's not been any report saying he'll come back or find a new ball club yet.

