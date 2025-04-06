Pirates Place Relief Pitcher on IL
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates placed on of their relief pitchers on the Injured List, changing their bullpen.
The Pirates announced that they placed right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman on the 15-day Injured List and recalled right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart from Triple-A Indianapolis.
Holderman pitched poorly in 2025, with a 9.64 ERA over 4.2 innings of work in five appearances, allowing six hits, four walks and five earned runs.
He allowed two runs in the eighth inning after the Pirates led 4-2 on Opening Day on March 27 and a solo home run on March 30, tying things up at 2-2 in the seventh inning, both games the Pirates lost.
Holderman came in vs. the Tampa Bay Rays up 3-2 in bottom of the eighth inning. He walked Rays shortstop Taylor Walls, got a ground out moving Walls to second base and then allowed a single to center fielder Jonny DeLuca, scoring Walls and making it 3-2.
He bounced back with a strikeout, but Pirates manager Derek Shelton took him out for left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki, who got the final out, helping his team ensure a 4-2 victory.
Holderman made his last appearance out of the bullpen vs. the New York Yankees on April 5 at PNC Park. He came into a difficult situation, with no outs and two runners on after starting pitcher Bailey Falter allowed a three-run home run earlier on.
He would hit Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, loading the bases. He struck out second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., but then allowed a bases-clearing double to shortstop Anthony Volpe, giving the road team an 8-4 lead.
Holderman only had one appearance this season where he didn't give up a run, as he pitched a scoreless ninth inning against the Marlins on March 29.
He most recently went on the 15-day Injured List back on Aug. 8, 2024, dealing with a right wrist sprain.
Holderman also struggled before he went on the Injured List last season. He allowed nine earned runs over 4.2 innings in the previous five games he pitched in, blowing leads in four of those games and almost doing so in the other one.
The Pirates, along with Shugart, now have a bullpen consisting of right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana, plus left-handed pitchers in Joey Wentz, Tim Mayza, Caleb Ferguson and Borucki.
