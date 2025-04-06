Pirates Make Last-Minute Scratch Against Yankees
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made lineup changes ahead of their series finale against the New York Yankees at PNC Park.
The Pirates scheduled Jared Triolo to play at shortstop and hit ninth, taking place of Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who had started all nine games at shortstop prior.
Right before first pitch, the Pirates put Kiner-Falefa back in for Triolo at shortstop, where he'll once again hit ninth, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com.
The Pirates revert to mostly their entire starting lineup they had for the home opener on April 4.
Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes will lead off again, the second time this season. Bryan Reynolds continues on at designated hitter for the sixth straight game, as he is dealing with right triceps soreness, which is keeping him from fielding, but he can still hit, doing so second in the lineup.
Andrew McCutchen will return to right field for his second game in the outfield this season, after starting at designated hitter three times against the Miami Marlins in the opening series. He will also hit fifth and comes in for Alexander Canario, who the Pirates recently acquired in a trade with the New York Mets.
Joey Bart returns at catcher, in place of Endy Rodríguez, and hit fourth. Tommy Pham also comes back in at left field and hits sixth, after leaving the home opener with an undisclosed illness.
Enmanuel Valdez makes his second straight start at first base, after hitting a two-run double in this most recent game. He makes his fourth start of the season at first base and will hit seventh.
Oneil Cruz stays in at centefield and hits third, while Adam Frazier stays at second base, but will hit eighth, instead of leading off.
The Pirates will have left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney start vs. the Yankees. He made his first start vs. the Marlins on March 30, where he went 5.0 innings and allowed just one earned run.
First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Lineup vs. the New York Yankees
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
DH Bryan Reynolds
CF Oneil Cruz
C Joey Bart
RF Andrew McCutchen
LF Tommy Pham
1B Enmanuel Valdez
2B Adam Frazier
SS Jared Triolo
