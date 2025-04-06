Roberto Clemente's Son Rips Pirates After Logo Removal
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates received criticism for something that didn't take on the field, but is a part of their ballpark.
Pittsburgh Clothing Co. on Twitter pointed out that the Pirates placed an advertisement on the right field wall where a tribute to Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente stood.
The tribute, on the far right of the wall, had a diamond with Clemente and his number, 21, on it. The right field wall itself is 21 feet tall, honor Clemente and the jersey number the franchise has retired.
The Pirates now have an advertisement in its place, with a Surfside can taking up the full portion of that spot in the right field wall.
Roberto Clemente Jr., son of Roberto Clemente, criticized Pirates ownership for the removal of his father's tribute on Twitter.
The Pirates spoke with Channel 4 news in Pittsburgh and said that the tribute was never meant as a permament one, but just another one for one of the best players in franchise history.
They have had ads in that right field space before at PNC Park, including Toyota and T-Mobile.
Roberto Clemente excelled for the Pirates for 18 seasons from 1955-72. He finished with a slash line of .317/.359/.475 and an OPS of .834, while amassing 3,000 hits, 440 doubles, 166 triples, 240 home runs, 1,305 RBIs and 621 walks in 2,433 games.
He would win the National League MVP in 1966, hitting .317/.360/.536 for an OPS of .896, while getting 202 hits, 31 doubles, 11 triples, 29 home runs and 46 walks.
Clemente finished with 15 All-Star nods, won 12 consecutive NL Gold Glove Awards from 1961-72, won the NL Batting Title four times in 1961, 1964, 1965 and 1967.
He also won two World Series with the Pirates in 1960, defeating the New York Yankees in seven games with fellow Pirates Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski hitting the walk-off home run at Forbes Field, and beating the Baltimore Orioles in seven games in 1971.
Clemente won World Series MVP in 1971, hitting .414 with 12 hits in 29 at-bats and also hit the decisive solo home run in the 2-1 win in Game 7 in Baltimore.
The Puerto Rican was known for his huminatrian work across the Carribean and Latin America, which cost him his life, as he died in a plane crash on Dec. 31, 1972, that he chartered to bring emergency goods for the people of Nicaragua, who just endured a massive earthquake.
Clemente would earn special induction into the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame, becoming the first Caribbean player to do so and second player from Latin America.
Clemente now has an MLB award in his name, the Roberto Clemente Award, which honors the player that, "best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team."
The Pirates have lost both of their games to the New York Yankees in their first series at home and sit 2-7 overall to start 2025, with fans critcizing both owner Bob Nutting and manager Derek Shelton.
