Pirates Outfielder Comes Back vs. Rangers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have one of their best players back in the lineup, as they face the Texas Rangers at PNC Park.
Bryan Reynolds returns to right field and batting third for the Pirates, as he missed the last three games. He spent that time on the MLB paternity list, as his wife Blair gave birth to their third child this week.
Adam Frazier, who played right field in the series opener for the Pirates, moves back to left field and bats sixth. Alexander Canario, who played left field last night, will head back to the dugout.
Ke'Bryan Hayes returns to third base, after Jared Triolo started the past two games there. He will hit eighth in the batting order.
Henry Davis will also come in as catcher for the Pirates, taking over from Joey Bart, and will bat seventh.
Nick Gonzales stays at second base, but moves down two spots from third to fifth in the batting order.
The Pirates will keep their fourth other players at the same position and spot in the lineup. This includes Oneil Cruz at center field and at leadoff, Andrew McCutchen serving as designated hitter and batting second, Spencer Horwitz playing first base and batting fourth, plus Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller makes his 16th start of the season for the Pirates. He has a 1-9 record, a 4.08 ERA over 88.1 innings pitched, 68 strikeouts to 22 walks, a .254 opposing batting average and a 1.25 WHIP.
Keller allowed two runs in the first innings vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 15 in his latest start, but would throw five more scoreless innings, earning another quality start, No. 11, which is tied for fourth most in the MLB this season.
The Pirates have lost six of their last eight games and are 30-47 overall, plus 19-20 at home, while the Rangers are 37-39 overall and 14-23 on the road.
First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Texas Rangers
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
1B Spencer Horwitz
2B Nick Gonzales
LF Adam Frazier
C Henry Davis
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates